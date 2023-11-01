Will the latest Fed rate cut affect student loan payments and the housing market? experts are considering

Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock / Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

As expected, the Federal Reserve halted its second consecutive interest rate hike after 11 hikes since March 22. The decision, seen by many as a “wait and see” approach, now leaves the door open for a December meeting.

Following its most recent two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on October 31, the Fed said in another unanimous decision that it will keep its funds rate at a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high. Is. -November 1.

“Nobody was surprised that the Fed didn’t raise rates today, but it kept us in the dark about its thinking about future meetings,” said Ben Waske, senior investment strategist at Orion Advisor Solutions.

Interestingly, Fed officials said that “tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.”

“The extent of these impacts remains uncertain. According to the FOMC statement, the committee remains extremely attentive to inflation risks.

At a news conference after the meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed will continue to take its decisions “meeting by meeting” and that the committee is still not confident inflation is where it should be.

“We have not taken any decisions regarding future meetings,” he said.

Powell also said that “financial conditions have clearly tightened and that will have an impact over time.”

He said the Fed can’t say how these will translate into potential further increases. “We don’t know how persistent this will be and it’s hard to try to translate that into potentially requiring further rate hikes.”

The Fed Chairman also said that he is not thinking of cutting rates at the moment.

The decision comes after the latest set of inflation data, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released on October 12, came in at a higher-than-expected 3.7% in September. And that’s still a far cry from the Fed’s 2%. Target, another hike in December is unlikely. Still, to put it into context, a year ago the index was at 8.2%.

According to Selma Hepp, chief economist at CoreLogic, the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates steady is not a surprise, although officials remain very cautious and keep their options open for additional tightening.

“The Federal Reserve is exercising caution while awaiting the jobs report on Friday [Nov.2]To see if the economy is finally showing signs of slowing down. “Although recent GDP readings were exceptionally strong, inflation continues to trend toward the 2% FOMC target,” Hepp said. “But, headwinds remain as recent wage growth data suggests labor cost pressures remain, while increased energy prices could further feed into other components of inflation.”

This sentiment is echoed by several experts, who said that although we have some strong jobs numbers, “it is clear from the state data and the types of jobs being created that US labor markets are softening.” Has been.”

“That also supports a wait-and-see approach,” said Peter C. Earl, an economist at the American Institute for Economic Research.

Still, the seemingly cautious – and potentially short-term – pause in the “disgusting” pause could be welcome news for certain segments of the population, namely home buyers and student loan borrowers. But to what extent, remains to be seen.

Impact on student loan borrowers

The resumption of payments, which began on October 1 after a gap of three years, is hitting the wallets of many Americans. With an average monthly student loan payment of $503, according to the Education Data Initiative, 37% of federal student loan borrowers said they have not saved money in anticipation of their payments resuming, a Credit Karma survey found.

Charlie Wise, senior vice president of research and consulting at TransUnion, said that at a time when many consumers are already adjusting their household budgets with the resumption of student loan payments, the fact that the Fed is standing still right now is at least a start. May have a positive impact on debt markets.

Another potential impact of the pause is that for borrowers with variable interest rates on their loans, it could mean they will not see their interest rates increase for a period, which could provide some financial relief and repayment. This could make money management more predictable, explained Andrew Latham, CFP and managing editor at Supermoney.com.

“On the other hand, the reasons behind the stagnation also need to be taken into account,” he said. “If concerns about economic growth lead to disruptions, student loan borrowers could face broader financial challenges, such as a tight job market or low wage growth, which could offset any gains from stable interest rates.” Can.”

According to Latham, it’s also worth noting that any relief from stalled rate hikes may be temporary if the FOMC resumes rate hikes at a later date.

“Given that the economy isn’t doing half as bad, it’s very possible that the Fed will raise rates if inflation doesn’t move in the direction it wants,” he said.

He also said that there is little chance of rates falling, so borrowers should ideally use this period to reevaluate their repayment strategies and perhaps consider refinancing options, emergency savings, or investment decisions that Align with their long-term financial goals.

Impact on home buyers

Earlier this month, the National Association of Home Builders, the Mortgage Bankers Association and the National Association of Realtors wrote a letter to the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell, expressing their concerns about further rate hikes and their impact on the housing market. Went.

The letter said the Fed’s rate path “has inflated housing affordability and caused additional disruption to a real estate market that has already adjusted to dramatic fluctuations in both mortgage originations and home sales volume.” Is being pressured to do.”

In fact, the combination of higher prices, lower inventory is partly due to homeowners choosing to stay put because of lower mortgages than a few years ago, and the explosion in mortgage rates is making the path to home ownership nearly impossible for many Americans. Is making.

Still, TransUnion’s Wise noted that although the mortgage market will remain significantly less active than usual, some potential home buyers who were waiting for rate stability may be able to enter, or at least delay, the home buying process. Can consider.

In fact, as Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, explained, as long-term rates have moved higher, mortgage rates have followed suit.

“The widely watched Freddie Mac mortgage rate index is slightly below 8%, a range some other mortgage rate trackers have already crossed,” Hale said.

“The 23-year high in mortgage rates comes just after the all-time low reached just three years ago and highlights the impact of financing costs on the housing market – a particularly rate sensitive sector of the economy.”

Hale further said that the combined effect of higher rates and higher home prices will push the cost of financing a typical listed home up by $256, or 12.4% more than a year ago, according to Realtor.com’s September 2023 forecast. Has increased to more than $1,170. September 2020, costs double in just three years.

He also said that since he expects the Fed to keep the option of additional rate hikes on the table in the future, investors are likely to remain cautious and rates are likely to remain steady to slightly higher.

Other experts agreed, saying there would be no significant change in the housing market until the Fed’s next move became clear.

John Eckstein, chief investment officer of Astor Investment Management, said there are two competing forces in the U.S. housing market today: insufficient housing stock leading to decreased demand for housing and high mortgage rates.

“Now that the Fed is imposing a moratorium, will this free up the log jam? Over the next several months, 10-year government bond yields – and therefore mortgage rates – are likely to remain stable around the average of their recent levels,” Eckstein said.

What should you expect from the last FOMC meeting of 2023?

With inflation still high and the job market very strong, it appears the Fed will keep rates high for a long time; According to Jason Obradovich, chief investment officer of New American Funding, unless there are strong signs of an impending recession, they will not lower rates much in the near future.

He said that as a result of the strong jobs market, the Fed is avoiding any talk about the need to lower rates at some point, which in turn will keep mortgage rates at these elevated levels for the next few months.

“I think the only scenario that would push rates down would be if we start to see the unemployment rate rise while at the same time inflation continues to decline,” he said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Will the latest Fed rate pause affect student loan payments and the housing market? experts are considering

