Will the housing market crash? Morgan Stanley gives forecast for 2024

The home price recovery that began in the US after the summer of 2022 is far from over, according to Morgan Stanley, which expects prices nationwide to decline by 3 percent next year, according to its latest forecast model.

After peaking in June 2022, US home prices fell for seven months as demand faltered, with analysts declaring that the country’s market was undergoing a significant correction. But in early 2023, as inventory remained generally low across the country and demand remained high, home prices began to rise again, leading some to declare that a market recovery was likely over.

In May, home prices reached a new peak and were 0.7 percent higher than the previous record in June 2022, even as mortgage rates remained high. But Morgan Stanley said the housing recovery will likely continue into next year.

A housing development in Santa Clarita, California on September 8, 2023. Morgan Stanley expects US home prices to fall by 3 percent in 2024.

In August, Morgan Stanley, one of the world’s biggest names in investment banking, predicted that house prices would fall by 2 percent next year. In October it revised its expectations downwards, saying house prices could fall by 5 percent next year.

In the latest revision of its expectations for 2024, Morgan Stanley pivoted to a more moderate decline, saying it expects house prices to fall by about 3 percent. newsweek Morgan Stanley was contacted by email for comment on Monday.

According to Ellen Zentner, Morgan Stanley’s chief US economist, this further price decline will help the US housing market and particularly interested home buyers.

“We expect home sales to remain weak in the first half of next year, but activity should pick up in the second half and into 2025,” Zentner said in a recent podcast released by the investment banking firm on Nov. 17.

According to the economist, this rebound will be mainly due to improvements in affordability, which has been a big issue for US home buyers over the past few years as prices reached new highs, while mortgage rates are set to rise through 2022 because The Federal Reserve is trying. Fight inflation.

The increase in inventory – which has been a big issue over the past few years, with prices rising as home buyers struggle to keep up with limited supply – should also ease the situation.

“We also think homebuilding activity will be strong in the second half of next year,” Zentner said. “Home prices should see a modest decline as the increase in inventory balances the increase in demand. There should be more solid growth in existing home sales with lower rates through 2025.”

A complete collapse of the housing market like in 2008 is not in the picture, as Zentner said the investment manager expects a “soft landing for the US economy.”

“We still maintain this view, even though stress in the economy is becoming more noticeable and recession fears remain,” he said.

