Following the official approval of Georgia’s candidacy by EU leaders this month, full EU membership depends on Georgia’s future foreign policy decisions, political unity and holding fair and free elections in 2024, writes Ekaterine Zelensky.

On October 18, Georgia’s ruling party, Georgian Dream, failed to impeach President Salome Zourabichvili.

This impeachment process was initiated in response to Zourabichvili’s unauthorized meetings with European leaders advocating Georgia’s EU candidacy.

The Constitutional Court of Georgia ruled that these meetings violated the constitution, leading to a parliamentary impeachment vote. However, only 86 MPs voted in favor of impeachment, falling short of the required 100 votes.

These months of tension between the ruling party and the president reflect broader social divisions in Georgia over the country’s Euro-Atlantic prospects.

Recent opinion polls by the International Republic Institute in Georgia reveal strong support for EU and NATO membership, with 89% and 80% of participants respectively expressing support.

However, the government’s actions indicate a different position, raising questions about the distinction between official decisions and public wishes.

Should moving away be a concern?

Over the past two decades, Russia has continued to use and attempt to use soft power to counter Western influence in Georgia.

Despite the Russo-Georgian War of 2008, which resulted in the occupation of 20% of Georgian territories and significant political and economic damage, Georgia remained on an uninterrupted pro-West path.

However, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Georgia’s government stance has changed significantly.

With former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev’s recent clear warning about Russia’s significant military presence in the country and the possible formal annexation of the Russian-occupied territories of Georgia, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, it is important to prioritize regional security and the measures introduced by the euro. It is essential to embrace democratic opportunities. -Atlantic integration must become more compelling.

This approach should be prioritized over engaging with more pro-Russian political interests.

Pointing the finger at the ‘foreign agent’ bill and Ukraine

While the government emphasizes its commitment to EU and NATO accession enshrined in Georgia’s Constitution, pro-West activities, voting record on UN resolutions and efforts to meet EU recommendations, it now pays taxes. A closer assessment reveals an overall lack of concrete commitment to a genuinely pro-European trajectory.

Notably, during the period of Western sanctions on Russia, the Georgian government did not participate, stating that it aimed to prevent rising tensions within the nation and potential Russian aggression.

Georgian Dream supported the resumption of Georgia–Russia flights, supported Vladimir Putin’s visa changes for Georgians, and introduced the controversial “foreign agent” bill, which sparked social unrest.

Furthermore, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili attributed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the country’s NATO aspirations and even accused the European Parliament of attempting to involve Georgia in the conflict.

Additionally, the government used systematic propaganda similar to Russia’s strategy, portraying liberal principles associated with Euro-Atlantic integration as a derogatory term and linking it to the destruction of traditional values.

EU green signal in the shadow of domestic crisis

Although Zourabichvili was not impeached, the process significantly limited his ability to engage in future foreign diplomatic trips and significantly damaged his credibility.

Nevertheless, the President’s earlier efforts have now gained prominence with the European Commission recommending Georgia for candidate status.

Despite this important development, the consequences of the impeachment process go beyond the immediate context, and caveats in the European Commission’s decision should be acknowledged.

As a result, the actions of Georgian Dream will continue to shape the future trajectory of the country.

Ultimately, the benefits of Georgia officially achieving candidacy status outweigh the benefits of not doing so. A rejection would undoubtedly have had a profound impact on both social and political levels.

The candidate’s position may face significant threats

Zourabichvili’s unwavering commitment to fostering closer ties with Western institutions, coupled with his vocal criticisms of Russia and Putin, have been linked to pro-European and anti-Russian sentiments expressed by the population during recent protests.

Rejection would have affected this pro-European sentiment and potentially increased Russia’s political leverage and influence in Georgia. It still presents a major threat that requires careful international consideration.

The influx of Russian settlers and businesses into the country, due to the ruling party’s open-door policy, also raises security concerns; The Russian notion of “compatriots abroad” has previously been used by Russia to pursue its foreign policy objectives through military means in both Georgia and Ukraine.

In the larger geopolitical context, the upcoming construction of a Russian naval base in Abkhazia further raises security concerns for the entire region.

However, granting Georgia EU candidate status is an act of recognition and reward for the government despite its democratic regression, and one might question whether it potentially undermines the credibility of the EU’s enlargement policy. .

Ultimately, EU candidate status is extended to the people and their aspirations should not be ignored.

Optimistic expectations remain that the candidate’s position can positively influence the government’s future decisions and that the 2024 elections will lead to a transformational change in the country’s political trajectory.

Ekaterine Zalensky is a research analyst at Politica London, focusing on European political affairs, with an emphasis on Eastern Europe.

