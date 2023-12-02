Will the Fed's next move be to raise or cut rates? Markets and executives disagree

key takeaways

Federal Reserve officials are countering the sentiment among investors that the central bank will soon reverse its campaign of raising anti-inflation rates.

With recent reports showing a decline in inflation, traders broadly expect the Fed to cut its key interest rate over the next few months, rather than raising it from its current 22-year high.

Traders have pegged the outside possibility of a rate cut as early as January.

The fed funds rate heavily influences the cost of borrowing for things like credit cards and mortgages, so a rate cut would reduce those costs.

Interest rates have already fallen due to waning inflation fears as well as growing sentiment that the Fed will cut rates.

Is the Federal Reserve preparing to reverse its campaign of raising anti-inflation interest rates? The answer depends on whether you’re asking market watchers or the officials who actually decide monetary policy.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, as of Friday, markets were pricing in a 14% chance that the Fed would cut the fed funds rate by January, and only a 2% chance of raising it again, which could lead to interest rate fluctuations. -Makes predictions based on ups and downs. Fed funds futures trading data. Meanwhile, in speeches this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and other Fed policymakers emphasized that the central bank could raise its benchmark interest rate again if inflation does not remain on its recent downward path.

The central bank raised its interest rate 11 times between March 2022 and July, keeping it at a 22-year high, raising borrowing costs on all types of loans to discourage spending and slow the economy. Inflation that reached a 40-year high in the summer of 2022.

But inflation has declined significantly since then – moving closer to the central bank’s 2% annual rate target – making Fed watchers more speculative about when the first rate cut might come, and about There are fewer estimates about whether there will be more increases.

Given the pace with which inflation has declined in recent months, the Fed is widely expected to keep its interest rates on hold in December rather than raise them. Fed officials have also acknowledged that being too aggressive in raising anti-inflation rates could slow the economy too much and lead to unnecessary job losses, and risk recession.

Powell, speaking at Spelman College in Atlanta on Friday, refuted speculation about a rate cut.

“It is too early to conclude with confidence that we have achieved a sufficiently restrictive stance, or to predict when policy might ease,” he said in prepared remarks. “We are prepared to tighten the policy further if appropriate.”

Powell and other officials may be concerned that financial markets’ reaction to the possibility of a rate cut could weaken the fight against inflation by raising stock prices and pushing interest rates down.

This has already happened to some extent – ​​yields on 10-year Treasury notes, which are heavily tied to interest rates on all types of loans, including mortgages, reaching a peak of more than 5% in late October. After Friday it has fallen to 4.2%. According to Freddie Mac, the average rate offered for a 30-year fixed mortgage has also fallen from its recent peak, falling to 7.22% this week after reaching 7.79% in late October, the lowest since 2000. Highest since.

Thomas Barkin, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, said in an appearance on CNBC this week that there is still a possibility of a rate hike if inflation does not continue to decline. Fed Board Governor Michelle Bowman said she thinks another rate hike is likely.

Bill Nelson, chief economist at the Bank Policy Institute, wrote in an article, “Even though their baseline outlook includes a small rate cut next year, they are naturally worried that if they communicate that they have tightened, So the markets will focus exclusively on the cut.” Comment. “To push back, they are mostly emphasizing that interest rates can be raised further, not that there are two-way risks.”

However, a Fed official played down speculation about a rate cut. Lower inflation over the next three to five months could prompt the Fed to respond by cutting rates, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said in a speech this week to the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington.

He said, “It has nothing to do with trying to save the economy or a recession, it’s simply consistent with every policy rule I know from my academic career, and as a policy maker, if inflation goes down, You will lower the policy rate.”

Waller’s comments may have more weight in the market because of his reputation as a policy “hawk” who is more in favor of higher interest rates.

“Given that Waller has already been outspoken, these comments really caught the market’s attention, even if the words weren’t particularly shocking,” Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote in a note. ” “Other Fed officials attempted to fan the flames a bit, suggesting that rate hikes were still possible if inflation disappointed, but investors mostly ignored such talk.”

