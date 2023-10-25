Will the Ethereum Rally Continue? These may be factors to look at

To find out whether the latest Ethereum rally can continue or not, data from two on-chain indicators can be referred to.

Ethereum has enjoyed a sharp rally of over 12% in the past week

Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market, Ethereum has also seen a bullish rise over the past few days. Although the coin’s bullish momentum is not as strong as Bitcoin’s, its weekly gain of 12% is still significant.

Yesterday, the asset was making even more profits as its price rose above $1,850. However, over the past day, ETH has seen some downside, as it is now trading below the $1,800 level.

ETH has seen some sharp growth in recent days. Source: ETHUSD on TradingView

Following the pullback, some investors are wondering if the Ethereum rally is done for now or if it is expected to continue. Sentiment’s on-chain data may provide some clues about this.

ETH exchange supply declines while whale transfers surge

in a new Post On X, on-chain analytics firm Santiment discussed two important ETH metrics. The first of these is the “Whale Transaction Count,” which tracks the total number of Ethereum transactions worth at least $100,000.

Typically, only whale entities are able to move such large amounts of assets with a single transfer, so transactions of this scale are thought to reflect the behavior of these giant investors.

The chart below shows the trend in this ETH indicator over the past few months.

It seems that the value of the metric has become quite high in recent times. Source: satisfaction at x

As shown in the graph above, Ethereum whale transaction count has seen some high values ​​recently. This shows that these large holders have been quite active in the market.

At the peak of this spike, the value of the indicator was 6,049, which is the highest number of daily transactions made by whales on the network since April this year.

The whale transaction count metric in itself cannot point to a bullish or bearish outcome for the cryptocurrency, as the count includes both selling and buying transfers.

However, it is true that whales will need to remain active if the rally is to continue, as their contributions will provide the fuel it needs. So far, the whales have been really active, but it remains to be seen whether they are still buying or whether they are moving towards selling. The decline in Ethereum price may indicate the latter.

The second indicator that Santiment has added to the charts is “Supply on Exchanges,” which measures the percentage of the total circulating ETH supply held in the wallets of all centralized exchanges.

From the graph, it is visible that this indicator has only been falling since the rally began, meaning investors have continued to make net withdrawals from these platforms.

Currently, 8.41% of the ETH supply is held on exchanges, which is the lowest level since July 2015. Holders continuing to withdraw their coins could be a constructive sign for the cryptocurrency, as it could be a sign that accumulation is underway.

Featured image by Bastian Riccardi on Unsplash.com Charts from Tradingview.com, Sentiment.net

source: www.newsbtc.com