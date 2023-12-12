Will the Bitcoin halving have less of an impact on price over time? This analyst says no

With Bitcoin’s (BTC) next halving just five months away, investors are excited about whether this event could catalyze another epic bull market like in past years.

Michelle Askew, principal analyst at Blockware Solutions, is optimistic: she not only predicts more gains in the future, but also says that the halving effect will maintain its exponential strength in future cycles as well.

bitcoin halving vs price

Askew’s written Defying conventional wisdom, Bitcoin (BTC) and the halving are both subject to the law of diminishing returns – meaning that the more money invested in an asset, the less investors will profit.

“The price is set on the margin,” Askew wrote in X. Post on Monday. “The only trade that matters when determining BTC price is the next one. If there are no more sellers at $40,000, and the next ask is at $50,000, the price goes up immediately.”

The Bitcoin halving is an approximately once every four years event in which the supply of new BTC issued by the network is cut by 50% after each block. Given that the crypto market moves in four-year cycles, many believe that the halving is responsible for kickstarting the bull market years through a reduction in the BTC supply.

That said, many also believe that the multiplier effect caused by these halvings will diminish over time. For example, Bernstein predicted last month that BTC would peak at $150,000 in the next cycle in 2025, due to the “law of large numbers.”

Why Bitcoin Can Still Rise Parabolically?

Some also believe that the cycle will end over time as the current BTC supply will become so large that smaller halvings will become irrelevant in the future.

Yet according to Askew, such reasoning is flawed in the context of BTC. Since it “does not account for the amount of available supply, which decreases over time as HODLers accumulate.”

In fact, the HODLer accumulation series is worth paying attention to. Glassnode data indicates that Bitcoin’s “available supply” – defined as coins moved within the last 155 days – is now near historic lows.

Another factor is adoption: most average people still have no exposure to BTC, an unprecedented “parabolic” wave of new network entrants could still blow all previous price patterns to the wind.

“The total addressable market for BTC is every ounce of wealth/savings in the world,” Askew wrote. “At some point, an immeasurable amount of demand will enter the market.”

The price of Bitcoin rose to $44,500 last week, but has dropped to $41,130 after a mass liquidation event on Sunday.

