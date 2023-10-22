Will Texas pay the price of its prosperity?

Texas’ economic growth can be attributed to housing affordability, low taxes, and free-market policies that enticed workers and corporations to make Texas home.

Unfortunately, the state’s affordability gains, particularly in housing, are eroding at an alarming rate. If ever a trend needed a special session or serious listening tour, this is it.

A recent Dallas Morning News analysis of National Association of Realtors and U.S. Census Bureau data found that homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, San Antonio and Houston metro areas are less affordable relative to income than in Chicago and at the highest level in New York. Getting closer. Cost.

The news found that Dallas-Fort Worth incomes have increased 45% over the past decade while the median home price has more than doubled. In 2011, approximately 80% of homes in the DFW area sold for less than $300,000. Nearly 20% of homes are now available for less than $300,000. A similar trend has emerged in the Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas, areas that have been instrumental in Texas’ economic growth but are becoming increasingly distressingly expensive.

Historically, real estate has been a significant portion of most people’s wealth, and in recent years, Texas lawmakers have tried to reduce the burden of the school property tax rate for homeowners. But lawmakers have not paid significant attention to the affordability factors that determine whether a young couple can buy a home, whether a retiree can afford to stay in a home and whether rising housing costs impact hiring. And will make it complicated for businesses to sustain.

Staying ahead of the competition is essential to economic prosperity, and Texas’ explosive growth proves it is still an attractive location. But that was true for cities in California, New York and Chicago until that happened. That shift away from high-cost areas fueled Texas’ prosperity and should now be viewed as a cautionary tale. Texas’s successes do not guarantee its future and the decisions we make — or don’t make — will determine whether most Texans can afford to live, work, and play here.

These issues demand that lawmakers, academics, demographers, city officials and others engage in a broader statewide discussion of affordability, and that Governor Greg Abbott bring high-profile, constructive leadership to this challenge. In addition to housing costs, traffic congestion, poor roads, land-use policies, rising electricity costs and other related affordability factors impact homeownership rates and erode Texas’ competitive advantages. This year, CNBC’s America’s Top States for Business study said expensive housing costs have pushed Texas’ cost of living down from 14th last year to 22nd.

Texas’s economic benefits are substantial but not as clear as they used to be, and serious policy commitments are needed to keep our laudable successes from compromising our future.

