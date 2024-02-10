Taylor Swift is headed to Las Vegas from Tokyo this weekend.

She’ll likely use a private jet to fly from the Japanese capital — where she’s performing Saturday night — to Sin City, where boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face San Francisco in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers are playing.

The pop superstar would certainly not be the only person who uses that mode of transportation to go to an event that attracts people of extreme importance, fame and wealth.

So where will all those planes be parked?

Hopefully Swift or whoever made such arrangements for her has already thought about this because Vegas is fully booked this weekend when it comes to parking spots for private jets.

(A representative for Swift did not immediately respond to The Times regarding the singer’s travel plans.)

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it expects 3,500 more takeoffs and landings than usual this weekend at local airports, including Harry Reid International, Henderson Executive, North Las Vegas and Boulder City, as well as approximately 500 aircraft will be parked.

The math there seems to indicate a bit of a supply and demand issue.

“This is the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas,” Clark County Aviation Department spokesman Joe Rajchel told The Times on Thursday. “You would expect demand to be high and it has been a high-demand weekend. People want to be here – whether they’re going to a game or not, I think people just want to be downtown and be around the action.

The FAA has a slot reservation system in place for parking and airspace at those airports from Feb. 6-13 to help regulate the anticipated high volume of air traffic.

Reservations for parking aircraft at airports are managed by fixed-base operators. Clark County serves as the fixed-base operator for Henderson and North Las Vegas airports, and Rajchel said slots at those locations will be full throughout the weekend.

Two private companies – Signature Aviation and Atlantic Aviation – handle those operations for Harry Reid International. A statement on Signature’s website said parking at that airport “has reached capacity for the duration of the Super Bowl event” and “there is an extensive waiting list for any cancellations.”

An Atlantic representative told The Times on Thursday that its slots have been full “for probably a few weeks now,” adding that the size of the planes was a factor.

“If it were very small aircraft we could fit more,” the representative said, “but for this event we have very large aircraft so we can fit less in that aspect.”

The two fixed-base operators serving Boulder City Airport – Boulder City Aviation Services and BFE Flight Services – long ago reached their slot limits. BFE manager Randy Saenz said his company could actually accommodate more planes.

“People are begging and asking me to give them a place,” he told The Times on Friday.

But, he said, “I can’t. This is not my cup of tea. “Boulder City was given a small number of slots.”

Saenz said he hopes the FAA will “change” its rules the next time the Super Bowl is in the area.

“I don’t think they really understand how much traffic goes through this airport when there’s a special event in Vegas,” he said.

Saenz said they still have room for some small planes or helicopters that don’t fall under FAA restrictions, but most of the people parking there this weekend don’t have planes that fall into that category.

His advice to those people?

“Call a year in advance,” Saenz said.

