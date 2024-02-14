Will surpass the global automatic identification system market

Westford, USA, Feb. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AIS provides invaluable capabilities in real-time vessel tracking in response to the growing demand for streamlined logistics and supply chain management, according to SkyQuest. This technology empowers companies to streamline their routes, increase operational efficiency and guarantee on-time delivery of goods globally. Automatic Identification System Market , The compulsion of regulatory authorities in many sectors for AIS implementation catalyzes the expansion of the market.

The growing maritime trade industry is a major driver of the worldwide automatic identification systems market. With global trade volumes rising steadily upward, the demand for efficient and safe maritime operations has become increasingly paramount. AIS technology has emerged as an important enabler in this context, offering real-time tracking and monitoring of vessels and supplying critical data such as vessel position, speed and course.

Major Players in the Global Automated Identification Systems Market

Honeywell International Inc.

Siemens AG

ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Datalogic Spa

sick ag

Cognex Corporation

Impinj, Inc.

NXP Semiconductor NV

SATO Holdings Corporation

Toshiba Tech Corporation

Bailf GmbH

JADAK, a Novanta company

Identiv, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Alien Technology, LLC

Zetes Industries SA

CipherLab Company Limited

Bluebird Inc.

denso wave included

FEIG Electronic GmbH

class bsto the section Overpower Market due to diverse range of marine applications

The prevalence of Class B AIS devices characterizes the global automatic identification systems market. These devices find widespread use in small vessels, leisure boats and non-mandatory vessels, providing essential AIS functionalities at a more budget-friendly price than Class A AIS devices. As a result, Class B AIS have gained wide adoption, serving a diverse range of marine applications and gaining substantial market share.

Owing to a well-established maritime infrastructure, extensive important ports, and a thriving commercial shipping sector, North America has dominated the global automatic identification systems market. The United States stands out with its stringent regulations that mandate AIS implementation for specific sizes and types of vessels.

Satellite segment to witness significant growth Expanding AIS coverage to remote areas

Satellite AIS is the fastest growing segment in the global automatic identification systems market. S-AIS has expanded rapidly primarily due to its remarkable ability to extend AIS coverage to remote areas, open oceans, and areas lacking adequate ground infrastructure. Harnessing the power of satellite communications, S-AIS effectively captures AIS signals from vessels, giving the maritime industry invaluable capabilities for global vessel tracking and monitoring.

Asia Pacific has emerged as the fastest growing global automated identification systems market. This growth is driven by the region’s growing maritime trade, increased port activities and growing concerns regarding maritime safety and security. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Singapore have led this expansion, demonstrating a proactive approach by investing in AIS infrastructure and cutting-edge technologies.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the major players in the recent global Automatic Identification System market. The report covers various aspects including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report examines the market share of top segments and offers a detailed geographical analysis. Finally, the report highlights the key players in the industry and their efforts to develop innovative solutions to meet the growing demand.

Major Developments in the Global Automated Identification Systems Market

In 2022, Thales unveiled its latest breakthrough, the Thales Multimodal Biometric Pod, a comprehensive solution designed to streamline border and immigration operations for travelers. This innovative offering seamlessly integrates iris and face capture and recognition capabilities, facilitating quick and secure enrollment and verification of individuals at border checkpoints. With its modern design, the Pod effectively meets the stringent requirements of officers operating in high security areas, serving as a valuable tool for enrollment and identification purposes.

Acceleron, formerly recognized as an ABB turbocharging subsidiary, recently made notable announcements regarding two strategic collaborations focused on data collection and analysis. These collaborations include partnerships with Danelec Marine and Hoppe Marine.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Automated Identification Systems Market Report

Which specific growth drivers are anticipated to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their commanding positions.

How do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the future growth of the market?

