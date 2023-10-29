Will Storey speaks out as Mike Ashley Reading FC rumors spread

highlight

Will Storey, an entrepreneur, has expressed his interest in purchasing Reading FC and claims to have a binding contract with Mike Ashley, who has also been linked with the club.

Storey’s bid for the club could be up to £50m and include the stadium and training ground.

Reading FC are currently experiencing financial and performance struggles under controversial owner Dai Yongge, with the possibility of relegation to League Two if a takeover is not secured soon.

Entrepreneur Will Storey has spoken out over Mike Ashley’s Reading FC rumors.

Will Storey shares his thoughts via

in one x postIn response to rumors of Ashley’s interest at the Berkshire club, Will Storey said: “I have a binding contract Mike”.

Speaking to BBC Radio Berkshire before the Royals’ defeat to Portsmouth, Storey said he believed he was in top position to buy the club.

His ex post seems to reiterate this in no uncertain terms.

Who is Will Story?

Will Story is an entrepreneur and founder of energy drink company Rich Energy.

He is from Richmond upon Thames.

Rich Energy was once a sponsor of the Formula One racing team Haas.

He is also the founder of Wolf Data Systems which is a technology tools and services company.

How much is the story bid for the club?

According to The Mirror, Storey’s bid to buy the club could be as high as £50m.

Of course, any potential owner is subject to checks and balances set by the EFL Owner and Director’s Test, which aims to identify whether bidders are ‘fit and proper’.

According to The Athletic, Storey’s potential deal also includes the stadium as well as the club’s training ground Bearwood Park.

What’s happening in Reading?

Reading is in a precarious position as a football club amid the ongoing ownership of controversial figure Dai Yongge.

The club’s financial mismanagement at Yongge resulted in several points being deducted.

Ahead of their clash with table toppers Portsmouth, Reading FC fans protested against their club’s owner.

The Royals took an early 2-0 lead but soon fell behind.

After all, they lost 3-2 in a match that is unlikely to lighten the mood of unhappy fans.

The club is still burdened with unpaid tax bills, meanwhile there is no certainty of monthly wage packets for players and other club staff during these turbulent times.

After Saturday’s defeat at the hands of Portsmouth, the Royals now sit bottom of League One and eight points behind Northampton, who sit just above the bottom four.

If continuing, Reading’s decline could send the club down to League Two.

To avoid this fate, the club must be acquired as soon as possible. The club is also rubbing salt into its wounds under the current transfer ban.

In their next match, Reading FC will face MK Dons in an FA Cup tie.

The early stages of the FA Cup usually bring a period of joy and excitement for League Two, League One and non-League fans, but this year’s first round tie is unlikely to be met with enthusiasm by those of the Reading persuasion. Is.

Northampton Town and Wigan Athletic are both playing on Tuesday night, meaning that by midweek, the Royals could be 11 points adrift of safety.

