Solana (SOL) has shocked the crypto market with its massive price increase. With the price of SOL rising, analysts are predicting a possible $1 price tag for Polygon (MATIC).

Away from big-cap coins, Bitcoin Spark has attracted investors’ attention with promising returns ahead of potential ETF approval.

Bullish momentum continues, can Solana cross the $50 mark?

The crypto market has been surprised by the price performance of Solana coin in 2023. The price of Solana (SOL) has increased by more than 327% year to date. The latest price increase pushed SOL above the $49 level that began in November.

The 30-day Solana recorded a rise of 120%, surpassing other major cryptocurrencies on the chart. Crypto experts have expressed their views on whether the rally is sustainable. He explained that the increasing institutional usage and strategic alliances are driving the price of Solana cryptocurrency to surge.

Solana and Amazon Web Services recently entered into a collaboration agreement. Analysts have also indicated that a bullish phase is beginning in the cryptocurrency market.

Polygon estimated to reach $1, when will this happen?

The price fluctuations of the Polygon coin, MATIC, have not been as intense as those of Solana. It has gained only 60% on the 30-day chart. However, the price prediction for MATIC remains just as bullish as that for SOL.

Analysts have shared big expectations for MATIC due to the ongoing Polygon 2.0 upgrade. 2.0 will transform Polygon into the value layer of the Internet.

CoinCDX analysts shared that the upgrade could push Polygon’s price above $1. He also mentioned the bullish crypto market as more motivation for MATIC.

Investors focus on Bitcoin Spark ahead of ETF approval

It is almost a consensus among market analysts that a spot Bitcoin ETF will be authorized before the year ends. Bitcoin Spark is one project that is expected to benefit from this launch, although it is predicted that the entire crypto sector will greatly benefit from it. This is the result of the new Bitcoin Spark fork of the Bitcoin network.

Bitcoin Spark has integrated major upgrades into the native code and made it more exciting. The network was built to support smart contracts, giving it more room for growth.

Additionally, it was built with a more energy-efficient, proof-of-process consensus. While the PoP will support more dApp development, it also allows network users to mine BTCS utility tokens with only their smart devices.

Bitcoin Spark has just entered the ninth phase of its ICO, where BTCS trades at $3.5 per token.

