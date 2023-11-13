Will SOL price continue to rise? Could the bulls send Solana to $75?

Solana rose above the $50 resistance against the US dollar. SOL price is consolidating gains above $55 and may extend its rally above $65.

SOL price started a big rally above the $50 resistance against the US Dollar.

The price is now trading above $55 and the 100 simple moving average (4-hours).

There is a key contracting triangle forming with support near $51.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

If the pair clears the $60.00 resistance zone, it can resume its rally.

Solana price set at $75

Over the past few days, Solana witnessed a big rally above the $40 level. SOL gained bullish momentum and surpassed several hurdles near $50, outperforming Bitcoin and Ethereum.

It even climbed above the $55 and $60 levels. A new multi-week high was made near $63.99 before the price started a slight decline. There was a move below the $60 level. The price dropped below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the swing low of $38.05 to a high of $63.99.

SOL is now trading above $55 and 100 simple moving average (4-hours). There is also a key contracting triangle forming with support near $51.00 on the 4-hour chart of the SOL/USD pair.

Source: SOLUSD on tradingview.com

On the positive side, immediate resistance is near the $60.00 level. The first major resistance is near the $65.00 level. A successful close above the $65.00 resistance could set the pace for a bigger rise. The next major resistance is near $70.00. Any more gains could push the price towards $75.00 levels.

Are dips limited in SOL?

If SOL fails to rise above the $60.00 resistance, it could start a downside correction. The initial support on the downside is near the $55.00 level.

The first major support is near the $51.00 level, the trend line zone and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from low $38.05 to high $63.99. If there is a close below the $51.00 support, the price may drop to the $45.00 support in the near term.

technical indicators

4-hour MACD – The MACD for SOL/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hour RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for SOL/USD is above the 50 level.

Key Support Levels – $55.00, and $51.00.

Key Resistance Levels – $60.00, $65.00, and $75.00.

source: www.newsbtc.com