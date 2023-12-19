Will small cities dominate the market in 2024? – dsnews

According to a new report from Zillow, the most popular market among Zillow surfers this year was West Chester, Pennsylvania. After the West Coast ruled 2021 and the Midwest took the top spot last year, the Northeast dominated this year’s list.

Zillow surfers generally gravitated toward smaller cities in 2023. Only one of the 10 most popular markets – Manchester, New Hampshire – has a population of more than 100,000, and most have less than half that number.

Top 10 Most Popular Markets of 2023 on Zillow:

West Chester, Pennsylvania Nashua, New Hampshire Manchester, New Hampshire Wethersfield, Connecticut West Hartford, Connecticut Stow, Ohio Middletown, Connecticut Twinsburg, Ohio Newington, Connecticut Concord, New Hampshire

Chula Vista, California won the Most Popular Large City award. South Portland, Maine, was the most popular beach town, while Vermilion, Ohio, took the top spot among vacation towns. North Carolina’s Pinehurst overtook South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island for top retirement town. West Chester also ranks first among college towns, with Kent, Ohio, right behind it.

“Affordability was on the minds of home buyers this year, and it shows in the most popular cities that Zillow buyers gravitated toward,” said Skylar Olsen, Zillow’s chief economist. “Looking ahead to next year, the winds are changing a bit. Buying a home will still be expensive in much of the country, but more listings and more flat home price growth will make life easier for homebuyers.”

To rank the most popular markets among Zillow surfers, Zillow analyzed housing metrics for nearly 2,300 U.S. cities that reflect consumer demand – including page-view traffic, home price growth and days on market.

Most Popular on Zillow Overall: West Chester, Pennsylvania

West Chester, Pennsylvania, a quaint town of about 20,000 people near Philadelphia, topped Zillow’s list of the hottest markets for 2023.

Strong interest among home buyers on Zillow has helped push West Chester home values ​​nearly 8% higher than last year. The typical home price in West Chester is approximately $584,000, placing it among the more expensive cities in Pennsylvania. But given its relative affordability compared to larger nearby markets like New York City and Washington, D.C., those looking for a break from city life find West Chester as an attractive and affordable place to call home. can see.

West Chester ranks among the top 100 cities in Zillow page views per listing, performing well beyond its size. About two-thirds of those views came from outside the city, possibly indicating interest in moving there.

While West Chester took the top spot, New England cities were the favorites among Zillow surfers this year: Seven of the 10 most popular markets of 2023 were in either New Hampshire or Connecticut.

Most Popular Large City: Chula Vista, California

While affordability ruled the day for many home buyers on Zillow, the San Diego area also had a strong attraction. Chula Vista, just south of San Diego, was the most popular big city among Zillow surfers – with a population of 250,000 or more. The typical home price in Chula Vista is around $808,000. San Diego itself, with a typical home value of about $962,000, ranked third.

Fort Wayne, Indiana, ranked second in Zillow’s ranking of most popular large cities. Cincinnati and Durham, North Carolina were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Most Popular Beach Town: South Portland, Maine

South Portland was the most popular beach city among Zillow surfers this year. Buyers looking to purchase a home in South Portland should move quickly; Homes for sale there in 2023 typically find a buyer after just one week on the market.

Two Connecticut cities—West Haven and Milford—were the second and third most popular beach towns this year. Oceanside, California, was the top Pacific Ocean destination, coming in fourth overall.

Most Popular Vacation Town: Vermilion, Ohio3

Located along the shores of Lake Erie, Vermillion came out on top of Zillow’s ranking of most popular vacation towns this year. Vermilion is a popular summer destination for sailors and those looking for a town with old-world charm.

This year’s results may reflect the impact that higher mortgage rates are having on vacation home buyers as well. While a typical home in Lavallette, New Jersey, last year’s most popular vacation town, costs more than $1 million, a typical home in Vermilion costs a little more than $225,000.

Most Popular Retirement Cities: Pinehurst, North Carolina

While Florida took the top spot among Zillow’s most popular retirement cities last year, the Carolinas took the crown this year. Pinehurst was the most popular retirement town among Zillow surfers in 2023, surpassing South Carolina’s Hilton Head Island.

With a warm climate and abundant golf courses, it’s easy to see why both cities are popular among retirees.

Most Popular College Towns: West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Kent, Ohio

Zillow’s most popular market for 2023, West Chester, also took the title of most popular college town, as home to West Chester University. In second place was Kent, Ohio with Kent State University.

The top five included Newark, Delaware (University of Delaware); San Luis Obispo, California (California Polytechnic State University); and Ypsilanti, Michigan (Eastern Michigan University).

Click here to read the full report including more data, charts and methodology.

Source: dsnews.com