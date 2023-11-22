Will SEC Approve Spot BTC ETF After Binance Failure? Analysts’ attention

TL;DR

Binance Legal Agreement : Binance reached a $4.3 billion settlement with the US DOJ on money-laundering charges, potentially leading to a decline in digital asset prices, including the resignation of BNB and CEO Changpeng Zhao.

: Binance’s reduced dominance is seen by some like Travis Kling as potentially positive for Bitcoin, especially given the approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the US. Bitcoin ETF and Price Forecast: Some price forecasts predict that a US spot Bitcoin ETF, such as the one BlackRock has filed for, could potentially push the price of Bitcoin to $100,000. BlackRock has a successful history of ETF approval with the SEC.

Could the Binance crisis be good news for Bitcoin?

The recent saga surrounding the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange – Binance – has caused turmoil in the industry and could be one of the reasons why many digital assets, including BNB, have declined significantly in the last 24 hours.

Recall that the company settled money-laundering charges with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and agreed to pay $4.3 billion. Additionally, CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) resigned from his position after pleading guilty to failing to implement a solid anti-money laundering (AML) program on the platform. As part of the deal, he will personally pay a $50 million fine.

At first glance, the turmoil surrounding Binance seems like a bearish factor that could play a negative role in the cryptocurrency market. However, some individuals believe that the recent drama may actually benefit the sector, especially Bitcoin (BTC).

One such person is Travis Kling (former equity portfolio manager). In June this year he argued BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF in the US may be approved only if Binance slips from its current position of market dominance.

“If this ETF is approved, Binance will either be eliminated entirely, or their role in price discovery will be massively diminished. “If Binance maintains its current level of influence, this ETF has no chance of being approved,” he said at the time.

Will BTC Reach ATH If ETF Goes Live?

Many analysts and even ChatGPT have previously claimed that the introduction of a spot BTC ETF in the United States could cause a massive increase in the price of Bitcoin. AI-powered language models predict that such a potential development could push BTC towards the $100,000 milestone.

Notably, BlackRock has an excellent record with the SEC, with 575 of its 576 ETF applications approved over the past few years.

Those interested in exploring the BTC price predictions coming from prominent personalities and the potential elements contributing to the surge can take a look at the video below:

