Will Rolls-Royce shares continue their form in 2024?

Image Source: Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC

With just over a month left in 2023, I already have my eye on next year’s potential winners. Absolutely, Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) shares have to be in the news.

If I had bought shares in a FTSE 100 component five years ago, it’s safe to say I would have seen huge volatility. At that time, the stock had spent considerable time above the 300p mark. However, the COVID-19 outbreak and its fallout led to a decline of more than 60% in its share price. It made incredible profits from the 2020 lows. It has surged a whopping 180% in the last 12 months.

So, after a strong period, could this continue next year and beyond?

plus points

Many analysts certainly think so. Bank of America, barclaysAnd Morgan Stanley All predict strong profits for the stock. The latter recently revised its price target to 275p from 166p. At its current price, this represents an increase of 12%. Barclays also upgraded its outlook to ‘overweight’ from ‘equal weight’, raising its target price to 270p. Of course, these forecasts are not guaranteed, but this bullish outlook will undoubtedly boost investor confidence.

Additionally, CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, who joined the company earlier this year, is also on a mission to cut costs as the business continues to make progress in implementing its long-term strategy. Rolls-Royce cut 9,000 jobs in 2020 due to the pandemic. And with its latest move, it plans to remove another 2,000-2,500. When he took over, Erginbilgic described the company as “burning stage, With these steps, they aim to reduce the duplication seen across business sectors.

When looking for positives, there is also the strong recovery recorded by airlines. There are many companies involved in this sector, including Ryanair, has released positive updates in recent days. For Rolls-Royce, which generates 46% of its revenue from its civil aviation segment, this is a big boost.

and negative

He said, I am cautious about some issues. For starters, despite the strong recovery, uncertainty continues in the aviation sector. Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have restricted travel. And its further spread could lead to more flights being cancelled.

Furthermore, a recurring theme for Rolls-Royce has been supply chain issues. Erginbilgic said in August that the supply chain would not be stable.anytime soon,

The company also has a debt of 2.8 billion pounds. Although a matter of concern, it is not a huge pile. However, the issue is heightened as a large amount of it is due by 2025.

Profit in 2024?

So, having considered all of the above, where could the Rolls-Royce share price go in 2024?

Many investment banks appear to be thinking upside down. And there’s definitely a possibility. I like the steps Erginbilgic is taking to create a more efficient business.

However, as they say, all good things must come to an end. And after an incredible 2023, my concern is that the share price has topped out at the moment. Some uncertainty regarding the aviation sector is also a matter of concern.

I’ll keep the stock on my watch list as we approach 2024. But I will not take any step before that.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool company The Ascent. Charlie Keough holds positions in Barclays PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends Barclays PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

