Will Rivian Stock Make a Rally in 2024? , The Motley Fool

stock of Rivian Automotive (RIVN 4.25%) is up 30% in the past month, but shares are still 87% off their all-time high. The fast-growing electric vehicle (EV) start-up has been going through a brutal downturn since its initial public offering in late 2021, with investors worried about a lack of profitability and a crowded EV sector.

A look under the hood (financially) shows that Rivian continues to grow its operations and is getting closer to breakeven. With shares falling, does this mean Rivian stock is poised for a comeback in 2024? Let’s investigate.

Scaling up production, winning big commercial customers

Rivian has attacked the EV sector from a different angle than the leader Tesla, It is starting to produce larger vehicles like pick-up trucks, SUVs and commercial vans.

Its R1T premium pick-up has been a hit among wealthy customers across the United States, with the SUV named R1S set to begin deliveries to customers in the next few quarters.

From the fourth quarter of 2021 to the third quarter of 2023 – in less than two years – Rivian has increased its quarterly vehicle production from 1,000 to 16,300. In 2023, it is expected to produce 54,000 EVs, which would already make it one of the largest EV manufacturers in the United States. There’s still a long way to go to catch up to Tesla, which is producing more than 1 million EVs every year.

One advantage Rivian has over other EV start-ups is its commercial business. It has a huge contract with Amazon 100,000 for delivery vans. Other companies want to get in on the action AT&T Recently announced a deal with Rivian.

Overall, it looks like Rivian has several years to scale up its EV operations.

Does he have enough cash to survive?

The emerging problem with Rivian is that it is still too small to generate positive cash flow. Building an automotive manufacturing business is highly capital intensive and requires large scale to make the unit economics work.

For context, Rivian is still generating negative gross margins, although they’ve been moving steadily in the right direction over the past few quarters.

Over the last 12 months, Rivian burned through $6.2 billion of free cash flow. The company ended the third quarter with more than $9 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

It’s not hard to run the math on this: The company has about a year and a half at its current consumption rate before its coffers are empty. This paints a bleak picture for business.

However, when car manufacturing is scaled up, it always looks dark before operating leverage begins. Once Tesla grew its business to great heights in the 2018-2020 period, it went on to generate nearly $5 billion in free cash flow. Positive cash generation in one to two years.

If Rivian can continue to scale up its operations and begin delivering hundreds of thousands of vehicles to its personal and commercial customers, the company will likely survive this dark period.

Avoid all EV stocks, not just Rivian

Even if Rivian has some light at the end of the tunnel, the EV sector looks like a bad place for investors to put their money. It’s capital intensive, has lots of competitors, and is an excellent candidate for following capital cycle theory, to which there is an entire book devoted.

The idea can be summarized as this: When competition and dollars flood an area before customer demand, profits (and therefore investor returns) are reduced. This is what the EV sector looks like in 2023.

Despite the hype about electrification of the automotive sector, the industry has had poor investment performance for decades. Finding the right sectors to invest in may be more important than finding individual companies to put your money in. Investors would be wise to avoid the EV sector and instead buy some blue chip stocks with high returns on invested capital.

Source: www.fool.com