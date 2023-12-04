Will Ripple (XRP) Price Follow Bitcoin Bull Run in December?

TL;DR

Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin is off to a strong start to December. It’s up more than 10% since December 1, and is trading above $41K for the first time in 19 months.

Many analysts believe that the price of Bitcoin has risen so much that altcoin season is now upon us, and an interesting question is whether Ripple (XRP) will be able to follow suit. There are many factors to consider, so let’s delve deeper.

Ripple price so far in December

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.64, up 3.3% in the last 24 hours and 5.9% in the last seven days.

Since December 1, the cryptocurrency has increased by approximately 5.4%. It is clear that XRP is outperforming BTC, which is up about 10% during the same period (since December 1st).

In terms of the derivatives market, XRP’s open interest has been on the rise over the past few days, indicating the potential for increased volatility going forward.

Factors to Consider in December

That said, there are some universal market factors that are likely to have an impact on the performance of the entire industry.

As cryptopotato It was reported over the weekend that the FOMC meeting would be held in the US on December 13. During this event, the Federal Reserve will decide whether to raise interest rates. The consensus at the time of writing seems to be that they will leave rates unchanged.

Perhaps this is why risky markets like cryptocurrencies are currently on the rise. Investors seem unconcerned with the upcoming FOMC meeting.

However, if the Federal Reserve decides it is time to continue raising rates, this could have a negative impact on the market, halting the ongoing rally and, thereby, impacting XRP’s chances of outperforming BTC. Will happen.

wave-specific price trigger

It is important to understand that, while part of a broader market, Ripple is a company in its own right. Thus, there are likely different catalysts that could push the price of XRP higher. For example, if Ripple announces an exciting partnership or releases a major update to its product kit, it could have a positive impact on the XRP price.

Additionally, the ongoing case between the company and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission is a big factor in the price of the asset.

Any positive development in this regard is likely to have a positive impact. There is also a lot of speculation about a possible Ripple IPO (initial public offering).

In summary, there are several project-specific potential catalysts that could drive the price of XRP higher as we enter the last months of 2023.

source: cryptopotato.com