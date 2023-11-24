Will Recent Binance Events Trigger This Historic Bitcoin Bull Run Signal?

If this pattern continues, recent events at cryptocurrency exchange Binance could trigger the next Bitcoin bull run.

Will Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio Change After Binance News?

As an analyst pointed out in a CryptoQuant QuickTake post, the BTC exchange reserve ratio for US versus off-shore platforms has followed a specific pattern during previous bull markets for the asset.

Here “exchange reserve ratio” refers to an indicator that compares the exchange reserves of any two platforms or group of platforms. Exchange Reserve is the total amount of Bitcoins held in the wallets of the respective exchange/group.

In the context of the current discussion, the exchange reserve ratio between US-based exchanges and foreign platforms is of interest. The trend of this metric can tell us what types of exchanges users prefer to use.

When the value of the ratio falls, off-shore exchanges gain momentum as investors deposit their coins faster than on US platforms (alternatively, they are withdrawing slower).

On the other hand, the increase means that the dominance of US exchanges is increasing as their exchange reserves are increasing relative to global platforms.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in Bitcoin exchange reserve ratios for these two sets of exchanges over the past few years:

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing in recent weeks. Source: CryptoQuant

In the graph, the quant highlights the two phases that the Bitcoin exchange reserve ratio for these platforms followed during the last two bull runs.

In the first phase (marked in green), the indicator rises while the cryptocurrency goes through a buildup period for a bull rally. This suggests that larger institutions increasingly begin to participate in US exchanges first.

Once the bullishness properly begins, the value of the indicator begins to fall as investors again withdraw their coins from these platforms (red box in the graph).

From the chart, it is visible that the Bitcoin exchange reserve ratio for US versus foreign currencies had been steadily declining since the beginning of the bear market, but has recently shown signs of turning around.

The indicator has recorded only a small increase so far, so it is difficult to say whether this is a sign of a trend taking shape or just a temporary deviation. However, whatever the case, there has been a development in the Bitcoin market that could shift the trend towards American platforms.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has seen a leadership change following the resignation of Changpeng Zhao. Volatility has triggered outflows from exchanges, while US-based Coinbase has enjoyed inflows.

Thus, this could be the event that leads to a proper reversal in the BTC exchange reserve ratio. “If the recent regulations on CZ and Binance lead to an increase in the percentage of Bitcoin held on US exchanges, we will be set for the next bull market,” the analyst said.

btc price

As the chart below shows, Bitcoin is once again trying to break the $38,000 level today.

BTC has registered some growth during the last day. Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Kanchanara on Unsplash.com, charts from tradingview.com, cryptoquant.com

source: www.newsbtc.com