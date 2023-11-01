Will Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima join the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives? Here’s what we know!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is going to be seen on screen soon. She has reportedly agreed to participate in Netflix’s reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The lead cast of the first two seasons, including Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh, gave the audience an insight into their personal and professional lives.

According to recent reports, two other accomplished female entrepreneurs will be joining Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in the next season.

Instagram

“Fabulous Lives is traveling from Mumbai to Delhi. The creative team realized that they needed to include new faces in the mix. All three are well-known celebrities of Delhi, but are associated with Bollywood in some way or the other.” A source told Mid-Day that Riddhima will also be joined by Shalini Pasi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

“Shalini Pasi is an art and design collector, art consultant and creative director of the Pasco group of companies. She is a long time friend of Shahrukh and Gauri Khan. Kalyani Saha Chawla is the founder and chief executive of Silver luxury home decor brand and a consultant to an international luxury label. All three women are good friends of Karan and were happy to attend his show. The story will move forward as Maheep, Bhavana, Seema and Neelam will meet the trio in Delhi,” said the insider.

Netflix

According to the report, producer Karan Johar “decided to include three powerful women entrepreneurs” considering the negative reception the previous two seasons received.

Seema Sajdeh remembered telling the producers of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives that she would not lie about her separation.

In a recent podcast with Shivani Pau, fashion designer Seema Sajdeh revealed that, being careful not to offend anyone, she had urged her producer to portray the reality of her separation from Sohail Khan in the series .

He said, “I just told my producer that look, whatever it is, it should be true. “As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Twitter

Talking about how the show was not scripted, Seema emphasized that she had a direct conversation with the makers and told them that they should not do any prior preparation. He clarified that contrary to what some people may think, there is nothing scripted in the series. She made it clear that if she is asked any question, especially about their separation, she will answer honestly. She said, “Contrary to popular belief, nothing is scripted on Bollywood Wives. I told them that if I am asked any question (about separation) I will just say this.

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives streams on Netflix.

(Keep reading for more such stories related to films and shows releasing on OTT indiatimes bing,

Source: www.indiatimes.com