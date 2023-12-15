Many social media users and even some media outlets are claiming that the Paris region’s prefects will force residents to stay home due to the lack of public transportation available to all visitors during the Summer Games.

Multiple media outlets and social media accounts are claiming that Paris region authorities are considering imposing a lockdown on city residents during the Summer Games in 2024.

Why? According to the post, the region’s public transportation system may not be prepared to welcome so many visitors at once.

Therefore, many people believe that authorities will force city residents to stay home during the peak hours from July 26 to August 11.

“It is hard to believe that the holding of a sporting event would be sufficient to justify such a restriction on freedom of movement. This is completely disproportionate.” said an X user.

Florian Philippot tweeted, “After video surveillance with QR codes, facial recognition and restrictions on freedom, the police are considering an “Olympic lockdown” for all residents.” A French far-right politician.

The claim was widely shared after French newspaper Le Monde mentioned lockdown as an option currently being evaluated by French authorities.

The option of a lockdown during the Olympics was first mentioned by the French satirical newspaper Le Canard Enchaine on 6 December.

In the article, the newspaper revealed that the Prefect of Paris, Marc Guillaume, had sent a letter to Transport Minister Clément Beaune.

The letter said that in some areas of the city, “public transport can only welcome spectators if the rest of the population is asked not to use the same routes.”

The author of the article then concluded with a joke asking if this was the beginning of an “Olympic lockdown”.

pinched by multiple news outlets Including Le Monde who took the sarcastic comment at face value.

The newspaper immediately issued an apology but it was too late. Many social media users had already taken screenshots of this excerpt and started sharing this false allegation extensively.

Marc Guillaume, Prefect of the Paris Region refused to ever mention “Lockdown” specifically in his letter addressed to the Transport Minister.

But concerns are indeed growing about whether Paris’ transportation system will be ready.

Many metro and inner city lines are often saturated at peak times and are Severe shortage of staff.

During the normal summer period, Paris’ public transport system welcomes 8 to 9 million people per day.

But an additional 1.5 million spectators are expected during the Olympic Games.

However, the committee in charge of public transport in the Paris region is emphasized Adequate transportation options will be ready in time for the Summer Games.

