Will Ordinals Inscriptions Fuel Bitcoin’s NFT Renaissance? – Cryptosaurus

Posted: November 20, 2023

The volume of Ordinals inscriptions began to rise again above 100,000 at press time.

Despite the decline, ORDI remained above its listing price.

Incorporation of Ordinals According to recent data, there has been a renewed interest in staking due to token listing on exchanges. Additionally, these inscriptions have reshaped the NFT sector with Bitcoin [BTC] Ordinals are taking the NFT leading position as of press time.

Ordinals remains active

Despite experiencing a notable drop in activity a few months ago, Bitcoin continued its gradual inscriptions. A recent investigation of daily intake indicates a Dune Analytics resurgence.

The data showed that, with only a few exceptions, the daily number of inscriptions has consistently remained above 100,000. Also within a day it has increased to more than five lakhs.

At the time of this writing, daily subscription numbers exceed 400,000. This renewed interest can be partly attributed to ORDI listings on exchanges.

How has ORDI performed since listing?

Analysis of the daily time-frame chart for ORDI indicates a continued positive price trend. Despite facing a decline, the chart showed that it remained above its initial listing price.

According to the Price Range tool, there has been a significant increase of more than 70% from its listing price. The token was trading at around $22.8, which represents a slight decline of about 5%.

Bitcoin Ordinals NFTs Now Dominate Trading Volume

According to data from CryptoSlam, inspired by NFT ordinals, the highest daily sales volume has been recorded in the last 24 hours. The observed data indicates that these NFTs have claimed the top ten spots in daily volume.

Leading this growth was the Rats BRC-20 NFT collection, with a daily sales volume of approximately $4 million at the time of this report. The collection includes over 1,000 transactions involving over 600 buyers and sellers.

What is today’s value of 1,10,100 ORDI,

Furthermore, the impact of these NFT collections has replaced Bitcoin in the NFT rankings for the first time. According to CryptoSlam, the Bitcoin network was at the top spot in NFT sales at press time.

Bitcoin’s daily sales volume was more than $38 million, which is higher than even established NFT networks like Ethereum [ETH] and solana [SOL],

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com

Source: cryptosaurus.tech