Will OpenAI’s new board members get the company back on track?

OpenAI’s board is getting a makeover and expansion as part of the terms of Sam Altman’s reinstatement as CEO of the AI ​​firm. Former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor (CRM) and former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will now hold board seats, while experts are speculating whether Microsoft (MSFT) – which has a 49% stake in OpenAI – will want to take its seat at the table. Can insist for. ,

Forbes senior editor Alex Conrad highlighted who else these figures could bring to OpenAI’s board of directors, saying he believes the board “will not be the exact same board a year or two from now.”

“The prevailing narrative is that OpenAI is going to go back to what it was doing and hopefully this will be a blip or a distraction from the mission they were on,” Conrad told Yahoo Finance.

For more expert insights and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

video transcript

[AUDIO LOGO]

– The Silicon Valley saga is over for now. After a few surprising days that shook the tech industry, Sam Altman is getting back in the driver’s seat at OpenAI. OpenAI has reformed its board, removing all but one member, who decided to oust him and replacing him with former Salesforce co-CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. But questions remain over Microsoft’s role, and whether the boardroom drama has been in its favor.

Joining us now is Forbes Senior Editor Alex Conrad, who’s been following every turn of this roller coaster ride. So Alex, great to see you. Well, Alex, actually let me start with you. Sam Altman is back but now that some big names have arrived, there have been some changes. Brett Taylor and Larry Summers met. I’m just interested, Alex, in how you think about the addition of Taylor and Summers and what changes, if any, you think they might push for OpenAI.

Alex Conrad: Yes, thank you. it’s interesting. I think Brett Taylor and Larry Summers, they’ll be there to bring in more adults. So I don’t think the responsibility stops with them. I think they’re going to bring in more people. And it remains to be seen whether Sam Altman will get his board seat back.

So for now you have a very small board. Brett is almost a meme in the tech world because of the problems he solves. If something is broken, it comes in. He was apparently on the board of Twitter. And Larry also went along with some of these technical guys a long time ago. But I see them more as a transition team and more as a stabilization team. And I wouldn’t expect it to be exactly the same board a year or two from now.

– Alex, I’ve seen some narratives coming out that, at least on this interim board, there are no women or people of color, well, you could argue that this whole exercise is a victory for the profit motive of AI. A more altruistic version. However you want to frame it. It seems like there’s a narrative that’s out there. Is this a narrative that people in the valley are talking about or even subscribing to?

Alex Konrad: That’s certainly not the dominant narrative, at least in Silicon Valley today. We had over 95% of OpenAI employees sign a petition on Monday saying they would resign if the board of directors did not resign first. So Sam Altman was very popular within his company, to an almost cult-like level.

And you’ve also seen a bunch of leaders in the tech world, whether it’s the CEO of Airbnb, or it’s Marissa Mayer, who was previously at Google, and a bunch of other stuff, and maybe looking for a board seat here. A lot of people were speaking out in support of Sam, and so I think the prevailing narrative is that OpenAI is going to go back to what it was doing and hopefully this will be a setback or a distraction from the mission that They were on.

But what you said is more popular among the research community and perhaps people outside of Silicon Valley, where some people are asking the question, as you noted, is this the end of such non-profit governance? Does this basically give Sam Altman unchecked power to grow at all costs or make business deals that may not fit the original mission? And so I think that question is one that is legitimate for us to discuss. But I think it’s coming more from outside the baseball Silicon Valley area.

Source: finance.yahoo.com