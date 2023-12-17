Will NuggetRash Halt Ethereum Like Shiba Inu in 2024?

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials displayed on this page are for educational purposes only.

NuggetRush (NUGX) presale continues

Ethereum’s scalability issues and smart contract vulnerabilities present challenges.

Shiba Inu put pressure on Ethereum due to its increasing popularity and DeFi activities.

NuggetRush (NUGX) aims to set itself apart. As we delve deeper into this project, we’ll learn about its mission and how it compares to the 2021 Shiba Inu event.

In the third round of its presale, NUGX, the platform’s native token, is available at 0.013 USDT.

The project has sold over 85 million NUGX, raising over $800,000.

NuggetRush has a total supply of 500 million tokens with no buy or sell taxes.

Additionally, the plan to hand over contract control to the community after launch could promote trust and decentralization.

Built on Ethereum, NuggetRush prioritizes security, transparency, and global accessibility. Ethereum is trusted, which means NuggetRush users can trade easily.

NuggetRush also has a collection of NFT characters, adding the gamification aspect. The project supports NFT staking, offering up to 20% APY. Users receive discounts, voting rights, and premium content through Rush Guild VIP membership.

NuggetRush supports a player-powered peer-to-peer (P2P) NFT marketplace where users can trade in-game assets. Their rare RUSHGEM NFTs can be exchanged for real-world gold.

Why did Shiba Inu stop Ethereum?

Shiba Inu cornered Ethereum due to its immense popularity and trading volume.

People were motivated to participate in token trading, staking, and swapping, resulting in a flood of transactions that overwhelmed the network.

Additionally, Shiba Inu hosted its DeFi program through the ShibaSwap exchange, which included smart contracts and led to even more transactions.

Overall, its popularity, community involvement, and DeFi events created a perfect storm of network congestion.

Ethereum has some weaknesses, particularly related to scalability and smart contract vulnerabilities. The introduction of Ethereum 2.0 aims to address these issues and increase the overall performance of the network.

The popularity and high demand of Shiba Inu influenced Ethereum in the past. It is important to acknowledge that any blockchain may face such issues due to demand.

NuggetRush’s success will depend on its ability to effectively manage this demand and provide users with a rewarding and engaging experience.

