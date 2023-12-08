North Macedonia is bathed in sunlight, so it should be easy to phase out dirty coal. But due to the energy crisis, exactly the opposite is currently happening: ancient coal-fired power plants are spewing huge amounts of toxic emissions into the air and new lignite mines are also being opened!

Despite a pledge to become the first coal-free country in the Western Balkans, North Macedonia has extended the closing date of its coal-fired power plants several times. Click on the video above to watch the report.

A cloud of dense smoke continuously emanates from the Bitola coal based power station. There are two coal hubs in North Macedonia – REK Bitola and REK Oslomez. 47 percent of the country’s electricity is generated by burning dirty lignite.

The brown material is extracted from huge opencast mines close to coal power stations built about 40 years ago. According to Paš Matevski, director of REK Bitola, another coal mine is expected to open.

Coal phase-out postponed from 2027 to 2030

North Macedonia intended to phase out coal by 2027. But the energy crisis has prompted the country of 2 million inhabitants to change its plans. Now it is expected to leave coal by 2030.

In the capital Skopje, Nevena Smilevska is an energy transition campaigner at the NGO CEE Bankwatch. He is concerned about the impact of further delays on the country’s possible accession to the European Union.

,The completion date should remain 2030. It is highly unlikely that we will be allowed to disregard the European Green Deal,” she explains.

,If EU joins, we will have to close down power plants before joining,” she adds.

Highest SO2 emissions in Western Balkans

Since lignite reserves (known as brown coal) are depleting, the country has to import coal from neighboring countries. Excessive dependence on fossil fuels does not improve air quality.

In 2022, the Bitola coal plant had the highest SO2 and dust emissions in the Western Balkans region. 111,000 tonnes of SO2 were emitted – 17 times more than allowed.

Nevertheless, the country’s average of 280 days of sunshine provides ideal conditions for solar energy production. At North Macedonia’s oldest coal power plant, Oslomz, 120 km from Skopje, energy production is set to change. Solar power stations are being built over opencast lignite mines.

Nevertheless, managers of photovoltaic power plants have been waiting for electricity to be delivered to the grid for a year and a half.

,We are still waiting for some licenses from the authorities”says Sedomir Arsauski.

However, the recent agreement reached at COP28 could accelerate North Macedonia’s energy transition.

International lenders have announced they are financing a €3 billion plan to completely shut down the country’s coal-fired power plants by 2030 and replace them with solar, hydro, wind and gas-fired units. do.

The goal is to ensure a ‘just transition’, deploying 1.7 GW of renewable energy and increasing energy storage capacities while upgrading grid connections.

Will North Macedonia’s green ambitions be achieved this time?

