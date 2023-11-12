Will North Korea take advantage of the Israel-Hamas conflict?

Kim Jong Un.

A senior Hamas official has claimed that North Korea could attack the US over the war in Gaza, amid speculation that Pyongyang is supplying weapons to the terrorist organization.

“The leader of North Korea is, perhaps, the only person in the world who is capable of attacking the United States,” Ali Baraka said during an interview with Lebanese YouTube channel Spot Shot, according to a Washington-based report. Middle East Media Research Institute , “The day may come when North Korea will intervene because after all, it is part of [our] alliance.”

Hamas reportedly used North Korean weapons in its attacks on Israel, “a fact later confirmed by the Israeli military”. radio free asia (RFA). South Korea’s military has said that based on photos and videos of the October 7 massacre, it appears that Hamas is using various North Korean weapons. Pyongyang has denied the allegations.

“We are closely following the situation in the Middle East,” South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin-in said this week. The crisis “may be relevant to the security situation on the Korean Peninsula”. If the alleged link between Hamas and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is confirmed, the North “should be condemned accordingly”.

What did the commentators say?

While leading North Korea through extreme isolation to deal with COVID, supreme leader Kim Jong Un “emerged into the warm embrace of Moscow and Beijing while defying tough international sanctions,” Seoul bureau chief Christian Davis said Are”. financial Times “Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the region”.

Kim visited Russia in September, his first trip abroad since 2019, meeting Putin in Siberia and inspecting military factories and missile systems. Davis said, “This visit complements the relationship that has developed in the wake of the Russian President’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine”, highlighting how a fractured international order has placed Ukraine under sanctions from nearly a dozen UN Security Council resolutions. Has benefited a country. “First nuclear test in 2006”.

David Maxwell of the Asia Pacific Strategy Center told RFA that Pyongyang is now using the conflict in Gaza to condemn the US. From North Korea’s perspective, this is “part of its normal blackmail diplomacy”.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin-in said after a meeting in Seoul this week that military cooperation between Kim and Putin is “growing and dangerous”.

Blinken also met with South Korea’s national security adviser, Choe Tae-yong, and condemned North Korea’s “provocative actions” such as sending munitions and other supplies to Russia. visa on arrival ,

However, North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deal. reuters Notes that when their leaders met in September they pledged close military cooperation.

According to Richard Lloyd Parry, Asia editor of The Times, South Korea’s intelligence agency believes the North “has already sent military advisers and more than a million artillery shells to Russia”. The National Intelligence Service told South Korean lawmakers that Pyongyang “is mobilizing additional workers at its munitions factories and has increased production to meet Russian demand”.

According to the report, Kim also ordered his officials to support Palestinians wall street journal last week, and North Korea has sold anti-tank rocket launchers to Hamas in the past. “Pyongyang likely to try to export more weapons amid war in Gaza”.

But experts told RFA that it is “highly unlikely” for North Korea to attack the United States over the war in Gaza. Michael O’Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said, “I don’t take these comments very seriously because Kim Jong Un is not going to risk his neck to help Hamas.”

Kim’s “modus operandi is to intimidate adversaries by developing a reputation for unpredictability and belligerence”, he said. Diplomat , In practice, his government “appears to be risk-averse”.

what next?

The US, Japan, and South Korea recently established “a high-level advisory body designed to counter North Korea’s cyber activities” in order to “resolve North Korea from using North Korea to finance its weapons development.” attacks can be prevented. information security magazine.

Patrick M. Cronin of the Hudson Institute told RFA that while Pyongyang has “little interest” in Hamas’s agenda, “it also has some hesitation about helping the enemies of its adversaries if there is something in it for the Kim regime”.

“The United States and our allies need to remain vigilant about potential technology transfers, opportunistic provocations in many areas, and ensure our allies have our full support,” he said. But those countries “also need to find diplomatic opportunities to weaken the natural ties between members of the axis of evil before they become more united”.

