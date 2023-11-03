Will Microsoft overtake Apple in the market cap sweepstakes?

Will the King of Market Cap Hill be beheaded? Apple Inc. The most valuable public company on Earth ($2.77 trillion). But its quarterly earnings report at market close Thursday showed a decline in revenue, leaving it vulnerable to replacement by surging Microsoft Corp ($2.58 trillion).

Both stocks were higher on Thursday, after a general boost to the market from signals from the Federal Reserve it may tighten further, although Apple fell in after-hours trading after the release of its report. But the Apple-Microsoft cap gap has narrowed to just $185 billion.

Both companies, founded in the 1970s, have enjoyed massive growth in recent years as leaders of the Magnificent Seven, a group of Big Tech names that have dominated the market in recent years. Apple crossed the $1 trillion mark in 2018 and was briefly surpassed by Microsoft in November 2021.

Microsoft is currently boasting the momentum that Apple lacks: Bill Gates’ creation now has a big focus on two hot areas, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. The brainchild of Steve Jobs is largely hardware-oriented, with much of it concentrated in the iPhone.

Microsoft is the best of the two in terms of revenue growth, the most valuable characteristic among tech stocks. In the quarter ending in September, the company grew revenue 7% year over year (earnings grew 9%). In contrast, Apple’s revenue was down 1%, its fourth consecutive quarter of decline, with earnings ahead by 13%.

“Microsoft has more upside than what the market wants right now, and given where we stand on this pair’s growth prospects, we’re not surprised to see that,” David Klink, a senior equity analyst at Huntington Private Bank, told Bloomberg. Maybe it will overtake Apple.” ,

Over the past 12 months, Microsoft’s stock rose nearly twice as fast as Apple’s, 56% versus 28%. Since the entire market slid in mid-2023, the two companies’ trajectories have also been very different: Apple is still down 10% from its all-time high in July, while Microsoft is down just a few dollars from its peak.

Apple has faced major problems with China, where most iPhones are made. Demand for the devices in China is in question, according to media reports, as the Beijing regime is considering banning Apple products for government use and Foxconn, the company’s largest manufacturer in the country, over land use and tax payments. Is investigating.

On the earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook emphasized higher sales of iPhones, helped by the new 15 models. The phone segment accounts for half of the company’s revenue. “Customers are loving the iPhone 15,” he said. An analyst on the call explained that iPhone 14 sales were artificially down from a year ago due to supply disruptions due to the lockdown in China. Meanwhile, sales of Mac computers (10% of revenues) and iPads (7%) remained flat.

Source: www.ai-cio.com