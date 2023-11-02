Will market volatility continue into 2024 and beyond?

The markets in 2023 have been as unpredictable as they are irregular. Responding requires expert advice, so we asked CIOs’ 2023 Knowledge Brokers about their approaches to dealing with the turmoil.

Economists had predicted a recession by the end of this year as early as 2022. There has been no recession, yet many forecasters are predicting one coming soon, leading to unexpected consequences. “This year so far has provided a strong example of the value of questioning the consensus,” Tim Failla, Maketa’s managing principal and consultant, summarized.

Despite no recession yet, markets have been volatile in recent months and years due to various global and economic factors.

“It is exceptionally difficult to predict macroeconomic events from an investment perspective,” shared Brady O’Connell, Callan advisor and shareholder. “The simplest thing an investor can do is establish a long-term investment policy and stick to it, even when conditions are difficult.”

Geopolitics dominates

With the war in Ukraine, conflicts in Israel and Gaza, and rising tensions in the Caucasus and the Pacific, it is clear that geopolitical tensions will have an impact on the market.

“Unfortunately…we are clearly seeing [political tension and divisions] Already, on the global stage, but also within nations,” Fila wrote. “Returning to the theme of the new old normal, we have all lived through and benefited from a 30-year period of relative peace globally, with conflicts confined to relatively isolated developing countries until last year. In that environment of relative stability, economic globalization accelerated, allowing developed countries to benefit from deflation and emerging countries to benefit from strong economic growth. “That period appears to be under threat, with tensions between major economic and military powers rising again.”

Geopolitical tensions can affect the prices of commodities such as oil and gas and rare minerals, as countries use their resources as tools. Semiconductors are an example of this, with the US attempting to block Chinese access to high quality chips, and China retaliating with export controls on critical semiconductor materials.

“Given technology expansion and increased need for minerals, volatility in commodities beyond oil will increase,” commented Rowena Carrion, head of advisory solutions at Adaper. For example, investors are considering future access to semiconductor technology and the impact it could have on geopolitical relations – not just between the US and China, but across different markets. “Technology has become both an equalizer and an accelerator of competition.”

The end of the Cold War led to increased globalization leading to global economic growth and cooperation. However, more modern rivalry between major countries, such as the US and China, could have a negative impact on supply chains, markets and global stability.

Samantha Foster, managing director of Russell Investments, predicted, “The low volatility of the past will again be disrupted as new alliances form, both within and between countries.” “Within countries, we see the politicization of corporations and aid organizations. Across international borders, we see governments restricting capital flows in and out of countries. Due to higher overall uncertainty, corporations have wider bands around capital allocation and forecasts, resulting in greater uncertainty in equities, which are central to institutional investors.

The BRICs bloc has been identified as a potential counterweight to the dollar and the G7. Many energy-producing and resource-rich countries are within the bloc, and a geopolitical conflict could put pressure on many industries, including energy.

“New alliances are forming, and the expansion of the group of emerging market growth countries that initially included Brazil, Russia, India and China will impact their continued influence in the world order,” Carrion predicted. “Including Saudi Arabia and other energy producers into that group would impact pricing dynamics and the economies that depend on them.”

adaptation time

Until recently, investors had enjoyed a long-term bull market during a low rate environment. With the prevailing inflation and rate hikes over the past year, investors may have to change their outlook.

“Institutional investors need to unlearn the lessons of the last 15 years,” said Ryan McGlothlin, managing director of Agilis. “After the global financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, central banks spent most of their time stimulating and maintaining economies. We have a post-Covid regime change and central banks will need to keep a foot on the brake to keep inflation at target levels.

“While the GFC and COVID may be the proximate causes, demographic effects, particularly in the US, are also big drivers of this phenomenon. Deflation risk creates different market dynamics than inflation risk. Additionally, many institutions are going to find out how much cheap leverage has boosted their portfolio returns. “The unraveling of that paradigm will create credit shocks that will increase instability.”

Alan Martin, a partner at NEPC, commented, “The post-World War II era was dominated by a period of multinational prohibition and the removal of trade barriers, leading to unprecedented growth in international trade.”

AI, ageism and more

The rise of generative artificial intelligence tools could have a profound impact on the markets, for better or worse. On the one hand, this may increase productivity; On the other hand, when workers are replaced by AI it may lead to layoffs.

“Over the next 10 years, global economic growth is going to be influenced by the pace and depth of AI use and integration by various economic and industry sectors,” commented Eileen Neal, Managing Director and Senior Advisor at Verus. “We are already seeing this issue as a factor in negotiations between the Writers and Actors Guild in the US and the major streaming entertainment services and studios.”

Due to declining birth rates in much of the developed world, as populations become more aged and unigamous, younger generations will have to contribute more to keep services like Social Security funded and leave them on the hook for the pensions of older generations. will be.

Martin commented, “In the long term, as the world’s population is aging, and productivity continues to rise, the criteria for distributing wealth based on work performed will be challenged, which will have a significant impact on the return to capital.” “

