Will Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods be open on New Year’s Day 2024? View grocery store holiday hours

Whether you need to do your weekly grocery shopping or simply pick up a few things to stave off your hangover, consumers will have plenty of shopping options on New Year’s Day.

While wholesalers like Costco and Sam’s Club will be closed on January 1, other major grocery chains like Walmart and Kroger will be open on regular hours. Other chains like Trader Joe’s and Aldi will also be closed on New Year’s Day.

Some companies’ store hours vary by location, so it’s always best to check with your local store about their specific holiday hours before leaving home.

Here’s all you need to know which grocery shops will be open and closed on New Year’s Day 2024 and what will be their opening timings.

What’s open on New Year’s Day 2024? See hours for Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Macy’s, and more

Will Walmart be open on New Year’s Day?

Yes, all Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 1, the company told USA TODAY.

Are Costco or Sam’s Club open on New Year’s Day?

Both Costco and Sam’s Club warehouses will close on January 1, 2024.

Is Kroger open on New Year’s Day?

All stores in the Kroger family of companies will be open on New Year’s Day.

The Kroger family of stores includes: Bakers, City Market, Dillon’s, Food 4 Less, Foods Company, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbs, JC Food Stores, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Les Super Markets, Pick ‘n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler, Smiths Food & Drug.

Is Target open on New Years Day?

Most Target stores will be open at their regular hours on New Year’s Day, although store hours will vary by location. You can find your local store’s specific hours here.

Is Food Lion open on New Year’s Day?

Yes, all Food Lion stores will be open on New Year’s Day.

Is Trader Joe’s open on New Year’s Day?

No, all Trader Joe’s stores will be closed on January 1, according to the company’s website.

Is Whole Foods open on New Year’s Day?

Whole Foods stores will be open for a limited time on New Year’s Day. You can find your local store and its specific hours here.

Is Publix open on New Years Day?

Yes, although store hours vary on New Year’s Day. You can find your local Publix store and its specific hours here.

Is Aldi open on New Year’s Day?

No, Aldi stores will be closed on January 1, according to the company’s website.

Is Lidl open on New Years Day?

All Lidl stores will be closed on New Year’s Day, the company told USA TODAY.

Will CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid be open on New Year’s Day?

Many CVS stores will remain open regular hours during the holidays, although some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours. You can find your local CVS Pharmacy by using the company’s store locator.

Walgreens and Rite Aid stores will be open at their regular hours on January 1.

Grocery shops opened on New Year’s Day

The following grocery stores will be open on January 1. Hours are listed for the companies that provide them.

winn-dixie

Sprouts Farmers Market

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grocery stores open in Georgia on New Year’s Day: Kroger, Publix, Aldi

Source: www.bing.com