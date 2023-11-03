Will Israeli-Emirati trade relations survive the Gaza war?

Listen to this story. Enjoy more audio and podcasts on iOS or Android.

Middle Eastern commerce changed in 2020. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and some other countries signed the Abraham Accords with Israel, normalizing relations between the Jewish state and some of its Arab neighbors. The first direct flight brought a rush of Israeli tourists to Dubai. Dubai welcomed nearly 230,000 travelers from Israel in the first eight months of 2023, a 73% increase compared to the same period last year. Nowadays travel agencies in Tel Aviv also offer bar-mitzvah tours in the emirate, including stops at kosher restaurants.

Business transactions are also flourishing. The UAE–Israel Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement came into force in April. Official trade between the two countries is expected to exceed $3 billion this year, up from nothing in 2019. Last year, Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, reportedly invested $100 million in six venture-capital (VC) funds based in Israel or focused on Israel. Startup. It also bought a $1 billion stake in an offshore natural-gas field from Israel’s Numed Energy. Israeli technology companies like fintech darling Liquidity Group have opened research and development centers in the UAE. Israeli and Emirati universities have formed research partnerships on things like artificial intelligence.

All this progress is now in danger as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas. According to a report from an Israeli entrepreneur, many Emirati contacts have gone silent since the conflict began. An Israeli-American investor who divides his time between Dubai and Tel Aviv worries that even after the conflict ends, Arab companies will think twice about doing transactions with Israeli companies.

This would be equally undesired for Israel and the UAE. Israeli business confidence was already falling before the hostilities in Gaza. Proposed reforms to weaken the Supreme Court have worried corporate bosses. Amid a worldwide VC winter, Israeli startups raised less than $4 billion in the first half of 2023, the lowest since the same period in 2018. More than two-fifths of Israeli companies surveyed in late October reported that their potential backers had canceled or delayed investment deals. Israeli businesses can therefore use the UAE’s deep pool of capital and access to its domestic market, especially as their country recovers from hostilities that, according to the survey, have already affected four out of five of its tech firms. doing.

The UAE, for its part, is greedy for Israeli know-how, which could accelerate the country’s economic diversification away from oil and help maintain competition from its larger neighbor, Saudi Arabia, which is itself undergoing a modernization drive. (And, until the Gaza War, to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, of course). Private investment as a share of GDP has declined in the UAE over the past decade. Although the government has provided various incentives for entrepreneurs, from accelerator programs to credit guarantees, the IMF recently pointed to the “weak technology content” of the Emirati economy. Most new tech ventures look like imitations of older e-commerce businesses. With its deep technical prowess in areas ranging from digital technology to water desalination and a culture of free enterprise, Israel has much to teach Emiratis.

Again, the business logic of continued reconciliation remains sound. Many businessmen in Israel and the UAE know this – and are hoping the current pause is just that, rather than a collapse.

