Will interest rates go even higher? Clues may come from Fed meeting on Wednesday

The Federal Reserve is expected to keep its key interest rates steady for the second consecutive meeting on Wednesday.

Investors will be closely watching the words of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell when he speaks at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon for signals about the Fed’s willingness to raise interest rates at future meetings.

The Fed’s campaign to raise anti-inflationary interest rates has raised the cost of borrowing for all types of loans, including mortgages, credit cards and auto loans.

All eyes are on the Federal Reserve’s meeting on Wednesday to see whether interest rates on all types of loans will remain at their highest level in decades – or whether they will rise even higher.

Central bank policymakers are widely expected to keep the Fed’s influential fed funds rate steady when they meet next Wednesday, maintaining the pressure that has kept typical 30-year mortgage rates within the 8% range and Car loan interest has increased to this extent. Where payments of over $1,000 per month are becoming common. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) had opted to keep its rate unchanged at its last meeting in September, after raising it to a range of 5.25% to 5.50% in July.

With the rate decision being considered a foregone conclusion based on comments from Fed officials this month, traders will be keeping a close eye on the Fed’s policy statements and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conferences to see if rates are cut further at future meetings. Clues can be found about whether it will increase further or not. ,

Michael Pearce said, “All attention will be on the press conference after the meeting with Chairman Jerome Powell, where he could leave the door open for additional increases, but make clear that these are conditional on sustained increases in inflation and growth.” ” the leading US economist at Oxford Economics wrote in a commentary.

The Fed’s goal is to keep interest rates high enough that individuals and businesses spend less money, the economy slows, and inflation falls below the Fed’s 2% annual rate target, but not so high that the country sinks into recession.

Some experts believe that the Fed has completed its job of raising rates, as financial markets are doing some of the Fed’s work for this, making money difficult to find. Yields on 10-year Treasury bonds, which influence borrowing costs on all types of loans, hit a 16-year high earlier this week amid traders’ concerns about higher inflation.

“With the market taking a strong stance on tightening financial conditions, the case for the Fed to remain on hold from here is strong,” Pierce wrote.

On the other hand, there is still a possibility that the Fed will raise the fed funds rate above the current 22-year high at its December meeting or later. While recent reports have shown that inflation is gradually declining, and remains well below the peak annual rate of 9.1% last summer, other data suggests there may still be upward pressure on prices. Which the Fed will try to suppress with even higher rates.

For example, consumers have continued to increase their spending, ignored higher interest rates on credit cards and other loans, and defied economists, causing the economy to grow faster than almost anyone expected a year ago. Is growing at a fast pace. Employers are still adding jobs, not firing people like during the recession. Buyers may also be taking seriously the resumption of required payments on federal student loans in October.

But there are signs that consumers’ spending power is on the verge of being exhausted. More people are falling behind on bills like car loans, and banks are becoming more selective about who they lend money to and on what terms, making it more difficult to borrow for big-ticket items Also, the increase in rates has made it expensive. Experts say all the conflicting data could force the central bank into a wait-and-see situation.

Morgan Stanley chief economist Ellen Zentner and other economists wrote in a note, “We expect the Fed to recognize the recent strength in economic activity, but soften guidance about the need for additional tightening, even as financial conditions tighten. Will do.”

Source: www.investopedia.com