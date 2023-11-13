Will Honeywell Stock See Higher After Falling 15% This Year?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – October 9, 2023: Honeywell Specialty Ingredients, at 2966 Lupine Avenue, Baton , [+] Rouge, LA 70805. (Photo by Kathleen Flynn for The Washington Post) Washington Post via Getty Images

honeywell (NYSE:HON) reported its third-quarter results last month, with revenue in line and earnings beating Street estimates, and we believe there is ample room for growth in HON stock, as discussed below. Has been done. The company reported revenue of $9.2 billion and adjusted profit of $2.27 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $9.2 billion in sales and $2.23 earnings per share. In this note, we discuss Honeywell’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

HON stock has seen a 15% decline from the $215 level in early January 2021 to now around $180, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. However, the decline in HON stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were -2% in 2021, 3% in 2022, and -15% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 14% in 2023 – indicating that HON underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To industrial giants including UNP, GE and UPS, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA and MSFT.

In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks delivered better returns with less risk than the benchmark index, with less of a roller-coaster ride, as evidenced in the HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could Hon’ble face a similar situation in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, HON stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Honeywell’s valuation To be $219 per share, which represents an increase of 18% from the current level of $185. Our forecast is based on a 24x P/E multiple for Hon and expected earnings of $9.19 per share and on an adjusted basis for full year 2023. The 24x P/E ratio is in line with the company’s last four-year average. The company revised its earnings outlook to a range of $9.10 and $9.20 (compared to a prior range of $9.05 and $9.25).

Honeywell’s $9.2 billion revenue in Q3 rose 3% year over year due to 18% growth in aerospace and 5% growth in performance materials, while security and productivity segment sales fell 24%. Commercial aviation demand boosted aerospace segment sales, while softness in the warehouse automation market weighed on the safety and productivity segment. The company expects its full-year sales in 2023 to be between $36.8 billion and $37.1 billion, compared with a previously estimated range of $36.7 billion and $37.3 billion. Honeywell’s operating margin expanded 140 bps to 20.9% in Q3’23. Higher revenue and margin expansion resulted in adjusted earnings of $2.27 per share compared to the $2.25 figure reported in the prior year quarter.

HON stock trades at 20x forward earnings, compared to slightly above its last four-year average of 24x, and we believe it could see higher levels going forward. The company should continue to benefit from the strong demand environment for its aerospace business. Growth for its other businesses may remain slow amid challenging macroeconomic factors.

While HON stock appears to have room for growth, it’s useful to see how Honeywell Partners Fares matter on metrics. You’ll find other valuable comparisons for companies in different industries here peer comparison,

Respective Returns Compared with Trefis Reinforced Portfolio trefis

invest with trefis Market Beating Portfolio

see all trefis price estimate