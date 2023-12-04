Richard Adkerson, CEO of Freeport McMoRan, looks on during the APEC summit address and invitation , [+] Peru 2024 at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Week in San Francisco, California on November 15, 2023. The APEC summit will continue till November 17. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP) (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Freeport-McMoRan stock is currently trading at $37 per share, about 28% below its pre-inflation shock high of around $52 seen on March 27, 2022. Freeport is one of the world’s largest producers of copper and copper prices have tumbled this year. Amid concerns about rising interest rates, banking sector turmoil, as well as weaker-than-expected demand growth following the reopening of the Chinese economy following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Copper prices fell from about $4.20 a pound at the beginning of the year to about $3.50 a pound earlier this month, though they have recovered slightly since then. Additionally, the cost of copper production has also been higher than anticipated due to export duties in Indonesia as well as high energy costs. This is likely to have a significant impact on Freeport’s earnings this year, with consensus estimates projecting earnings per share to decline by more than 35%. That said, there are some factors that could help Freeport, including Chinese government moves to support the economy and signs that US inflation is slowing, with consumer prices for October essentially up month over month. Has remained stable since.

Looking a little longer term, FCX stock has seen a 40% gain from the $25 level in early January 2021 to now around $35, compared to about 20% for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period. There has been an increase. However, the growth in FCX ​​stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were 60% in 2021, -9% in 2022, and -2% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 19% in 2023 – indicating that FCX underperforms S&P In 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could FCX face a similar situation as in 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will we see a huge surge? Returning to pre-inflation shock levels means Freeport stock would need to gain about 40% if the stock were to reach its pre-shock high of $52 per share, up from $37 currently. While it’s possible the stock may return to those levels, our current estimate is freeport assessment About $46 per share, about 24% above the current market price. Our detailed analysis of Freeport reverse blow after inflation This reflects trends in the company’s stock during the turbulent market conditions seen in 2022. It compares these trends to the stock’s performance during the 2008 recession.

2022 inflation shock

Timeline of inflation shocks so far:

2020 – early 2021: Increase in money supply to mitigate the impact of lockdowns led to higher demand for goods; Manufacturers were unable to keep up.

Early 2021: Shipping disruptions and labor shortages due to the coronavirus pandemic are impacting supplies

April 2021: Inflation rate crosses 4% and increases rapidly

Early 2022: Energy and food prices rise due to Russian invasion of Ukraine. Fed begins its rate hike process

June 2022: Inflation levels reach 9% – the highest level in 40 years. The S&P 500 index declined more than 20% from its peak.

July-September 2022: The Fed raises interest rates aggressively – resulting in an initial correction in the S&P 500 followed by another sharp decline.

October 2022 – July 2023: The Fed continues its rate hike process; Improving market sentiment helps the S&P500 recoup some of its losses.

Through August 2023: The Fed has kept interest rates unchanged to calm recession fears, although another rate hike remains a possibility.

By contrast, here’s how FCX stock and the broader market performed during the 2007/2008 crisis.

Timeline of the 2007–08 crisis

10/1/2007: Estimated pre-crisis peak in the S&P 500 index

9/1/2008 – 10/1/2008: Market decline accelerates in line with Lehman bankruptcy filing (9/15/08)

3/1/2009: Estimated bottom of the S&P 500 index

12/31/2009: Initial recovery to levels before rapid decline (circa 9/1/2008)

FCX and S&P 500 performance during the 2007–08 crisis

FCX stock declined from approximately $56 in October 2007 to $15 in March 2009 (as the market bottomed), meaning the stock lost more than 70% of its value due to the decline. However, the stock rose strongly to more than $40 in early 2010. The S&P 500 index saw a 51% decline, falling from a level of 1,540 in September 2007 to 757 in March 2009. After this, it increased by 48% between March 2009 and January 2010. Reach 1,124.

FCX basics in recent years

Freeport revenues are projected to grow from approximately $14 billion in 2019 to $22.8 billion in 2022, driven by higher copper and gold price realizations. While the company reported a net loss of about $0.17 per share in 2019, the metric increases to about $2.40 per share for 2022. The financial condition of the company also appears to be fair. In the most recent quarter, the company had about $9.5 billion of debt, while its total cash position stood at $6.7 billion.

conclusion

The Fed’s efforts to control runaway inflation rates are helping market sentiment, with Freeport stock poised for gains as fears of a potential recession fade away.

