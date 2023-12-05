The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

Quantum computers that can break cryptographic algorithms would have major cybersecurity implications. Although they may emerge as early as the next 5-10 years, the threats must be addressed long before that, write Lorenzo Pupillo, Valtteri Lippienen and Carolina Polito.

We are now living through the quantum revolution, modern technology allows us to directly manipulate individual quantum systems and fully exploit quantum phenomena.

These breakthroughs are enabling a new class of technologies based on quantum mechanics.

Quantum technologies could drastically change the world as we know it. They are expected to have a positive impact on many sectors, including pharmaceuticals, climate and weather modeling and financial portfolio management.

These can be used to improve generative models for molecular simulations to upgrade electric vehicle batteries, optimize traffic flow, or generate datasets to enhance machine learning.

These benefits come from the computational advantages of problem-solving in completely better ways than traditional computers.

At the same time, this new computational power also has a dark side – and that’s why quantum technologies are relevant to cybersecurity.

While quantum technologies can strengthen cybersecurity, they can also break widely used cryptographic algorithms, thus compromising confidential data.

Future issue should be addressed now

Since most Internet applications rely on cryptography to guarantee confidentiality, authenticity, and data integrity, cryptographically relevant quantum computers (CRQCs) that can break cryptographic algorithms would have major cybersecurity implications.

A quantum computer with just 20 million quantum bits (a mid-range smartphone has hundreds of billions of bits of storage) would be able to break a code in eight hours that would take today’s best supercomputers trillions of years to do.

Currently, quantum computers are too small and error-prone to pose a threat – experts believe CRQCs will only emerge in the next 5-10 years, but will become truly viable only in the next 30 years.

That said, the threat must be addressed well in advance for two reasons. First, sensitive encrypted data can be stored and later decrypted with CRQC (ie “hack now, decrypt later”). Second, transitioning to new, more flexible types of cryptography takes a long time.

Furthermore, advanced quantum cryptography could become a game changer for security and privacy, even more so when combined with powerful AI systems.

This combination will yield “quantum AI,” which will allow the development of quantum machine learning algorithms that can make analyzes and predictions based on large datasets.

Quantum computers only optimize certain classes of mathematical problems, meaning that it is still possible to develop cryptography based on mathematical problems that are resistant to quantum computers.

This is called “quantum-resistant cryptography”. It is reassuring that these solutions exist but there are still some hurdles to overcome.

Quantum-resistant cryptography is not a drop-in solution; Thus, it requires a potentially complex transition. Standards also need to be developed for both quantum-resistant cryptography and the many protocols that use cryptography.

It’s time to decide how quantum technology can help our societies

In short, the transition to quantum-resistant cryptography is a long process that requires careful planning and should begin well before CRQC becomes readily available. To ease the transition in the future, cryptographic agility should be considered during the process.

As quantum technologies emerge, we need to take advantage of the opportunity to determine how quantum technologies can help us foster better societies and a more sustainable future.

It’s going to be complicated – not only is quantum evolving at an unprecedented pace, but our current understanding of the technology, its use-cases, and its potential interconnections with other technologies (like generative AI and large language models) is still very limited. is enough. Limited.

Therefore, as quantum technologies develop, it is important to promote responsible governance. Some general principles for responsible quantification might include, for example, protection from risks and involving stakeholders in the development process.

This includes addressing social issues, such as equitable access to these solutions, their ethically aligned development and respect for human rights.

There is a great need for a coordinated European strategy

Where does the EU fit in? After China, Europe is the world leader in publicly funding quantum technologies (about €10 billion since 2016), yet lags when it comes to policies favoring migration into quantum-resistant cryptography and quantum vulnerability assessment. It is behind countries like America.

The final report of the CEPS Task Force on Quantum Technologies and Cybersecurity highlights the need to funnel EU funding into quantum-resistant cryptography, best practices for IT system migration and cryptographic agility.

It underlines the importance of transitioning to quantum-resistant cryptography early on, given the complexity and length of the process, and it recommends a hybrid approach during the transition period. It emphasizes international cooperation and standardization as well as a coordinated European strategy.

Additionally, promote awareness of the potential risks and threats posed by quantum technologies, as well as address the talent gap in the quantum sector, invest in quantum and cybersecurity skills, and modernize enforcement methods such as dual-use export controls mandatory. ,

The EU can also play a valuable role in this context through the EU-US Trade and Technology Council – it has promoted an ad-hoc task force on quantum to facilitate transparency, information exchange and cooperation.

With all this in mind, the main question now is: will EU leaders seize this moment and take up the quantum challenge before them?

Lorenzo Pupillo is an Associate Senior Research Fellow and head of the Cybersecurity @CEPS initiative. Valtteri Lippiäinen is an Associate Research Assistant contributing to the Cybersecurity@CEPS initiative, and Carolina Polito is an Associate Research Assistant in the Global Governance, Regulation, Innovation, Digital Economy Unit at CEPS.

