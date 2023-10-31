October 31, 2023
Will Ethereum Price Continue to Rise? These may be factors to look at


Ethereum price is slowly moving towards the $1,850 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH needs to clear $1,820 and $1,850 to continue higher.

  • Ethereum still faces a major hurdle near the $1,850 area.
  • The price is trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average.
  • There is a key rising channel forming with support near $1,790 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if it overcomes the $1,820 resistance.

Fresh rise in Ethereum price expected

Ethereum remained range bound below the $1,850 resistance. There was a slight decline, but like Bitcoin, ETH remained supported above the $1,750 area.

The price is now rising above the $1,780 level. The 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the upward move from high $1,865 to low $1,741 was broken. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near $1,790 on the hourly charts of ETH/USD.

Ethereum is now trading above $1,780 and the 100-hour simple moving average. On the positive side, the price is facing resistance near the $1,820 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from $1,865 high to $1,741 low.

A clear move above the $1,820 resistance level could send Ether towards the key barrier at $1,850. A close above the $1,850 resistance could start a good rise. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to $1,920.

Source: ETHUSD on tradingview.com

The next major resistance is near $1,950, above which the price may gain momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may rise to the $2,000 level. The main hurdle is $2,040.

Another drop in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $1,820 resistance, it could start another decline. Initial support on the downside lies near the $1,790 level, the 100-hour simple moving average and the trend line.

The next major support is $1,750. A break below the $1,750 support level could trigger more bearish moves. In the described case, Ether may fall to the level of $1,700.

technical indicators

hourly macd , The MACD of ETH/USD is losing momentum in the bullish zone.

hourly rsi , The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,750

Major resistance level – $1,820

source: www.newsbtc.com

