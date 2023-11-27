Will Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), and Everledge (ELDG) lead the market among the countless altcoins in 2024?

The bull market is treating each altcoin differently, and many experts have their eyes on Ethereum and Binance Coin. However, there is a new cryptocurrency on the block – Everledge (ELDG), which is currently going through its presale, and is worth keeping an eye on.

This article will review recent developments that may signal price growth while distinguishing them from countless other altcoins.

Ethereum (ETH): Increase in bullish momentum

Ethereum (ETH) continues its bullish trend, as evidenced by the recent surge in new wallet creations. per a emotional post, 94.7K new wallets were created, reaching a peak not seen since July. The increase in wallet creation highlights the growing interest in the Ethereum ecosystem, indicating growing adoption and potential future utility.

This surge is in line with Ethereum’s continued positive performance, with 19 out of 30 (63%) green days recorded, indicating upward momentum. Furthermore, the price of Ethereum has increased from $1,671 on October 22 to $2,020 on November 22.

Experts are optimistic about Ethereum price predictions.

Binance (BNB): Poised to Maintain Top Exchange Position

Even after the departure of Changpeng Zhao, Binance (BNB) remains stable as one of the leading crypto exchanges. A recent report from Matrixport highlights Binance’s continued dominance in the top tier of exchanges for the next few years.

Binance Coin has demonstrated consistent strength, with 20 out of 30 days (67%) marked as positive, indicating its stability amid market fluctuations. The price has increased from $218 to $234 in the same period.

Due to all these factors, some experts predict an upward trajectory for the crypto in their Binance Coin price predictions.

Everlodge (ELDG): Entering the Trillion-Dollar Market

Everlodge (ELDG) is gaining attention because of its potential to tap into the trillion-dollar real estate market. This innovative project aims to dominate this sector by developing a unique property marketplace where anyone can fractionally own a luxurious property on the blockchain.

Using NFTs and smart contracts, Everlodge will introduce new ways to invest in real estate, allowing you to co-own properties and generate passive income. Everlodge accomplishes this by digitizing and minting hotels, vacation homes, and villas into NFTs, which are fractional.

Integrating digital ownership through NFTs brings remarkable efficiency to real estate transactions by eliminating the need for paperwork and intermediaries. You will find that this approach reduces administrative tasks and increases transparency and security within the real estate ecosystem.

Those seeking discounts, rewards, etc. are now buying its native token, ELDG, at $0.025. But this is Step 7 pre-sale price; As it progresses, more prices are rising if the pre-sale is successful.

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before associating with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

source: cryptopotato.com