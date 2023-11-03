After an interesting run, Cardano (ADA) is back on the radar of crypto investors with its price rising above $0.3. This price level has been unclear for some time, but eventually, the bulls have captured it. Cardano’s bullishness could be at risk as the market faces an impending recession. However, one crypto analyst believes that ADA could go the way of Solana in the last few days.

In a Trading View post, crypto analyst Alan Santana revealed his expectations for the Cardano price. The initial post which was made on October 30th used the daily time-frame of the coin’s performance to gauge what might happen next for it.

Santana points out that ADA continued to show bullish consolidation last week, which undoubtedly contributed to its rising prices. Ultimately, the price broke out and ADA raced to the $0.3 resistance level and finally beat it. But even this achievement is small fish compared to Solana’s 80% haul.

The analyst noted that ADA did not bounce back as expected, but rather continued a rapid consolidation. Like any consolidation in an asset, this helped Cardano gain strength and momentum that could trigger price growth.

Santana was proven right when ADA eventually endured $0.3 and surged to $0.31, following an update on the initial post. Here, the crypto analyst points to the perfect market correction that brought Bitcoin back below $35,000 and notes that major altcoins will follow any retracement made by the market.

However, for Cardano, the analyst said it is headed in a similar manner as Solana did to reach a new yearly high. Over the past few days, the price of SOL has increased independently of Bitcoin and Cardano is starting to do the same. While Bitcoin has declined by 1.94% over the past day, Cardano is seeing a gain of 5% in the same time frame.

If this breakout continues, ADA could completely break away from the Bitcoin trend and create its own. Following Solana’s rise, such a rally would take ADA towards the $0.4 resistance level. “When the market is ready to move straight up, some pairs will retreat a bit, while others will continue to rise strongly,” the analyst said.

Santana’s chart points to a potential rise to $0.35 at the top of the rally. This would mean that the price would have increased by 80% from the opening price at the time the analysis was conducted. Thus, the rally pattern is very similar to that of Solana.

ADA Investors Lead

Cardano’s growth over the past few days has not gone unnoticed and a recent report from on-chain tracker Sentiment has hinted at what could be the potential driver behind it. According to the post, ADA whales and address activity increased rapidly and reached 32% in the past three weeks. This pushed on-chain activity to a new three-month high.

The price that Solana is bent on pulling also increased by 36% in a two-week period, making it one of the top winners during this period. The continuation of this on-chain activity trend will lead to further price increases in the coming weeks.

However, with the price rising so much, some level of profit booking is expected. This will inadvertently cause the price to fall. But as long as demand remains, this will only be a temporary setback.

