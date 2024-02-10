Will Brandon Marsh’s injury finally force the Phillies into the free agent market?
Following Friday’s news that Brandon Marsh will be out for 3-4 weeks following knee surgery, this surprise injury just days before the start of spring training has once again brought the Philadelphia Phillies’ lack of outfield depth into sharp focus.
While the Phillies have publicly put forward the statement that they are comfortable with the roster they currently have constructed, various news reports from baseball insiders are beginning to paint a contradictory picture of the Phillies’ interest in the remnants of the free agent market. Are.
It’s becoming clear that Dave Dombrowski was aware of the severity of Marsh’s knee injury when he appeared on SportsRadio 94WIP on Wednesday. Dombrowski remained quiet on the developing situation while talking positively about Johan Rojas and the Phillies’ questionable depth in the outfield to begin spring training.
The question I would ask is this: Does Dombrowski really feel strongly about his outfield options? Or is he keeping the team’s final plans a secret? It seems to depend on who is reporting.
Just two days away from his radio spot, Dombrowski spoke with MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki about how Brandon Marsh’s absence will impact the club following the injury announcement. Dombrowski was quick to break the news that the medical staff was already aware of Marsh’s knee problem.
“This is not a new injury,” Dombrowski said, according to Zolecki. “It’s something that bothered him when he was working out. They basically found a floating piece of cartilage. It’s old. It’s been there.”
With the severity of the injury restated, the question of how the Phillies planned to move forward without Marsh turned to the possibility of acquiring outfield help on the free agent market.
“When it comes to Opening Day, we still think we’re the same as we were before,” Dombrowski said, according to Zolecki. ,[Free-agent outfielders] Want guarantees, and we are not able to give them guarantees. … We talk to people all the time. The reality is that we don’t have the guaranteed playing time that some people want. We just don’t have that. It’s not really a dollar issue because it’s game time.”
While some may consider that statement definitive No In regards to looking for an established name to fill the fourth outfielder role, can this statement really be more than a recruiting tool?
Following the news of Brandon Marsh’s knee surgery, The Athletic’s Matt Gelb quickly reported on the Phillies’ needs (subscription required). While Gelb doesn’t hear that the Phillies are trying to make a big splash, the job description of what the team is telling free agents appears to be something important.
Gelb writes, “According to major-league sources, the Phillies have lined up free agents to fill the fourth outfielder role.”[And] “This will include playing twice a week with sporadic at-bats in between.”
Brandon Marsh felt some discomfort in his left knee earlier this week, following which he underwent surgery on Friday. There has been no change in what the Phillies have to offer to free agents: They are looking for a fourth outfielder. Story: https://t.co/Y6mLJsyQkx
– Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) 9 February 2024
The job description matches Zolecki’s report, no?
This scenario seems pretty in line with the team’s intentions for a fourth outfielder in the offseason. With a crowded field of quality free agent outfielders still to sign contracts that includes Cody Bellinger, Adam Duvall and Tommy Pham, it’s possible the market remains very volatile and the Phillies are waiting to see. That’s what’s left.
Should the Phillies still wait?
Bob Nightingale’s USA Today Not only are the Phillies still heavily engaged in the free agent market, but contract demands for two key names are set to jump once they become a little more reasonable. From Nightengale’s perspective, the Phillies are waiting on the market for Jordan Montgomery and Cody Bellinger.
Nightengale writes, “Many executives think the Philadelphia Phillies could have a sleeper for one of the remaining marquee free agents in starter Jordan Montgomery or center fielder Cody Bellinger.” “Still, the Phillies plan to remain patient until their price-tag comes down.”
Considering that the Phillies haven’t done much else this offseason, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that the team may be waiting out a slow market with the intention of making a big signing if and when a free agent arrives. The agent’s goal is to lower their asking price.
But Cody Bellinger might be surprised for a few reasons. First of all, the Phillies are already a heavy left-handed hitting team. This is a problem the Phillies would like to move away from, and adding another lefty would likely make another move.
Second, the Phillies already have large financial commitments to six key position players. Signing Bellinger to the type of deal he is looking for would ultimately hurt the Phillies’ ability to allocate financial resources to other needs like the starting rotation or bullpen in the future.
Rumors regarding the Phillies have taken several different angles over the past week, and still, there is no indication of what the team is looking to do in the lead up to spring training. All these reports are as interesting as they are contradictory.
Unclear? we are all.
Source: thatballsouttahere.com