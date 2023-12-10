Will Bollywood celebrities invest in startups in 2023?

Bollywood celebrities will invest in startups in 2023..!?

In India, actors and actresses are paid more in Bollywood than in the South Indian film industry. The main reason for this is that the market of Bollywood cinema is very big. Many Bollywood celebs who earn crores of rupees are investing smartly in real estate, stocks etc. Nowadays Bollywood celebrities are showing more interest in investing in startup companies. Some of them even go beyond becoming investors and starting and running startups. According to data from Inc42, so far this year, more than 19 celebrities from the film industry have invested in a total of 26 startups.

Akshay Kumar: He has invested in an agriculture startup called Two Brothers Organic Farms this year along with cricketer Virender Sehwag and some unnamed investors.

Alia Bhatt: Invested in startup Superbottoms, a baby and mom care brand including diapers and underwear. Alia Bhatt is also an entrepreneur, launching Aid-a-Mamma, a babywear and maternity wear brand in 2020. It was bought by Reliance Retail last September for about Rs 300 crore.

Deepika Padukone: She has been an active entrepreneur and investor. His investment firm Ga Enterprises invested a significant amount in Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters’ Series B funding round this year. Last year, the actor launched 82°E, a personal care brand with skin care in collaboration with Jigar Shah.

Dia Mirza: To create awareness about the importance of baby and maternal care products, actress Dia Mirza invested a substantial amount in Good Glam Group’s Baby Chakra last September.

Ekta Kapoor: Producer Ekta Kapoor has invested in B2B marketplace startup Yarn Bazaar in a Pre-Series A round. Launched in 2019 by Pratik Gadiya, the startup serves as a one-stop solution for all thread-related needs. The company provides innovation, trade, finance, logistics, consulting and market intelligence services.

Kajal Aggrawal: Actress Kajal Aggarwal has invested in T2C brand The Ayurveda Company this year. Suniel Shetty: Actor, entrepreneur and active startup investor, Suniel Shetty has invested in several startups this year including Vayu, Classroom, Pro Banja League and ReGrip.



Sukhbir Singh: Singer Sukhbir Singh Saiva had invested a substantial amount in the pre-Series A funding round of vegan food and personal care products startup Bitsair last August.

Shilpa Shetty: He has invested in 2 startups this year. Shilpa Shetty Kundra invested in two companies Wickedgood and KisanConnect. It is noteworthy that the actress had recently sold 13.93 lakh shares during Mamaearth IPO.

Sanjay Dutt: The investment was made in startup Dantown’s fundraising round last February. Last June, Alcobaev paid an undisclosed amount to Cartel & Brothers.

Parineeti Chopra: Invested in personal care startup Cleansta in July this year and is the brand ambassador of the company.

Nayantara: Last October, she along with her husband Vignesh Sivan invested in Chennai-based The Divine Foods.

Masaba Gupta: Fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta has raised an undisclosed amount in Purple Style Labs’ Series C funding round. Launched in 2015 by Abhishek Aggarwal, the company sells high-end designer brands.

Malaika Arora: He invested a substantial amount of money in Get A Way, a healthy dessert startup, last January. It is noteworthy that the company has appointed Malaika Arora as its brand ambassador.

Source: www.indiaherald.com