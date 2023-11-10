The US SEC has seven days to approve twelve different Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Bitcoin is back in a bull market as the window for approval opens, pushing Bitcoin to $37,980.

With Bitcoin ETF creation gaining momentum, traders are wondering if Bitcoin could reach $50,000 this week.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin ETF (BTCETF) project is gaining momentum after raising $200,000 in 48 hours as investors believe it offers a better exposure to Bitcoin ETF approval than Bitcoin.

US SEC has seven days to approve twelve Bitcoin spot ETFs

A Bloomberg analyst has highlighted that the US SEC has a short window of eight days to approve the 12 pending Bitcoin ETF applications.

According to James Seifert, the window from the SEC started yesterday, November 9th, and extends until November 17th for approval.

As a result of the US SEC extending the deadline for previous Bitcoin ETF filings, November 8th has been chosen as the date for the last day of rebuttal comments.

The approval could also include ETFs for BlackRock, Bitwise and VanEck, as well as the conversion of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

Even if the SEC chooses not to grant approval during this window, the analyst still believes there is a 90% chance of approval by January 10.

Could Bitcoin reach $50,000 this week?

As hype continues surrounding Bitcoin ETF approval, traders are wondering if Bitcoin could reach $50,000 this week.

News of a short-term window for approval sent the market surging by more than 6% yesterday to a high of $37,980.

Bitcoin has been climbing since breaking the rising price channel in late October – fueled by rumors of an approved Bitcoin ETF, which later proved false;

Looking ahead, the first resistance lies at $37,190 (March 22 low). This is followed by resistance at $38,000, $39,400 (early June high), and $40,620 (1.414 Fib Extension).

Furthermore, Bitcoin will need to break the resistance at $42,000 (January 2021 high), $42,885, $44,750 (February support), and $48,285 (2022 high) before it has a chance to reach $50,000.

Do Bitcoin ETFs Provide Better Exposure to ETF Approval Than Bitcoin?

While momentum around Bitcoin ETF approval is growing, a new emerging project is starting to gain attention as traders speculate that it could provide better exposure to ETF approval than Bitcoin.

The Bitcoin ETF (BTCETF) has surged by a massive $200,000 in just 48 hours as traders flock to the seamless DeFi project directly tied to Bitcoin ETF approval.

The Bitcoin ETF is a project that aims to capitalize on the hype of ETF approval coming ahead of schedule, providing direct exposure to the event through pre-determined milestones.

The project includes a staking utility and a spontaneous burning mechanism that burns tokens as the Bitcoin ETF gets closer to approval.

The fate of a Bitcoin ETF is directly tied to ETF approval, with its supply linked to major real-world milestones.

As a result, the closer Bitcoin ETF gets to approval, the more BTCETF tokens are burned.

Milestones include achievements such as the SEC approving the first Bitcoin ETF in the US and reaching $1 billion in assets under management in Bitcoin ETFs.

The following image breaks down all five milestones;

When each milestone is met, the smart contract will burn 5% of the BTCETF supply, totaling 25%.

As a result, investors believe that the price of BTCETF will increase after each milestone is reached.

Additionally, the deflationary token integrates a sales tax, which is initially set at 5% to incentivize long-term holdings.

As each milestone is met, the sales tax is reduced by 1% and will be removed completely after all five milestones are achieved.

With the news of Bitcoin ETF approval hitting the headlines, investors are rushing to get into Bitcoin ETFs as they believe it offers better exposure to events with up to 50x potential compared to Bitcoin.

The first phase of the presale currently sells BTCETF for $0.005. However, the price will increase in a day when the second presale phase begins.

Furthermore, the total supply of tokens is entirely dedicated to the community – 40% sold in the presale, 25% reserved for community rewards, 25% allocated to the burning protocol, and the final 10% for exchange liquidity.

Overall, Bitcoin ETF harnesses the unlimited potential of Bitcoin ETF approval coming to a project – providing direct exposure to the event through cutting-edge technology.

Visit the Bitcoin ETF Presale Today

Disclaimer: The above article is sponsored content; It is written by a third party. CryptoPotato does not endorse or take responsibility for the content, advertising, products, quality, accuracy or other materials on this page. Nothing in this should be considered financial advice. Readers are strongly advised to independently and carefully verify information and conduct their own research before engaging with any company or project mentioned. Investing in cryptocurrencies carries a risk of capital loss, and readers are also advised to consult a professional before making any decisions that may or may not be based on the sponsored content above.

The project in the above article is not related to Bitcoin or Bitcoin ETF. This is a completely different token.

Readers are also advised to read CryptoPotato’s full disclaimer.

source: cryptopotato.com