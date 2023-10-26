Will Bitcoin reach $1M? Former Bitmex CEO believes 'this is the trigger'

Former Bitmex CEO says Bitcoin BTC/USD price could hit $1 million amid rising geopolitical tensions and persistent inflation. arthur hess,

Hayes expressed his predictions in a blog post titled “The Periphery” published on October 24, Cointelegraph reports.

Hayes believes that the ongoing war, which the US is increasingly involved in, coupled with a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, creates a “trigger moment” for Bitcoin.

He wrote, “Once everyone realizes what game we are playing, the Bitcoin and crypto bull market will be in full swing. This is the trigger, and it’s time to start moving out of short-term US Treasury bills and into crypto. Is.”

The blog post also notes that Bitcoin, along with gold, has started to rally against the backdrop of a strong selloff in long US Treasuries following Pres. Joe BidenSpeech on Ukraine and Israel war.

According to the post, this surge in Bitcoin’s value is not due to speculation about ETF approval, but is a reflection of the upcoming “very inflationary global war situation.”

The blog post suggests that a $1 million BTC price tag is still possible, reinforced by the concept of yield curve control (YCC), a final step in the already deregulated economics that has begun to emerge in Japan. .

So far this October, Bitcoin is up 27% and more than 100% year-to-date, according to data from monitoring resource CoinGlass.

Hayes has gained notoriety for his predictions on global economics in the post-COVID-19 and post-inflation era.

