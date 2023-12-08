Will Bitcoin ETF Approval Be a Sales News Event? Leading Expert Chips In

On December 8, Jurien Timmer, Director of Global Macro at Fidelity’s Global Asset Allocation division, commented on a potential SEC update on Bitcoin.

However, it is “unclear whether this will be a catalyst for price increases,” he said.

He added that the current Bitcoin price action does not seem to be driven by speculation by traders ahead of the SEC news, as the majority of BTC has been held long-term by “true believers.”

Could the flurry of SEC updates be the next big thing on Bitcoin? or “A moment to sell the news?” This is hard to answer, but let’s consider the key factors: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/3I4hS8VNdG – Jurien Timmer (@TimmerFidelity) 7 December 2023

selling news

The macroeconomics expert said it does not appear that the price rise is a wave of speculation trying to outpace any news. This is due to the small percentage of BTC that are held for less than 3 months, in other words, by short-term speculators.

However, interest in Bitcoin futures has increased recently, he revealed. This shows that some traders are preparing for the announcement. After the news they may sell futures to buy spot Bitcoin.

“This does not mean that this will be a “sell the news” event, but it does suggest that price action may be more directional.”

Additionally, the macro backdrop has changed from easy liquidity to tighter Fed policy, so the value proposition for Bitcoin is less attractive than in 2020-21, he said.

He also mentioned M2 money supply, which was rising during the last crypto bull market but has been declining since the Fed began tightening in early 2022.

“This makes the current chapter of history look more like the 1940s than the 1970s,” he said, before concluding:

“All of this makes the value proposition for both gold and Bitcoin a little less urgent today than it was a few years ago.”

m2 money cycle

M2 money supply and Bitcoin cycles have been correlated before and some analysts suggest that this has been the driver of market declines rather than events.

I continue to believe in him #bitcoinThe 4 year cycle is just a coincidence and has nothing to do with the halving. The global M2 money supply has actually been going through its own “4-year cycle” recently, and these cycles have been reflected in most risk assets, including Bitcoin. pic.twitter.com/kMQMNdp9Gq – Playeditor (@Playeditor) 5 September 2023

timer also It has been told Bitcoin has been described as “a form of digital gold, with an enterprise twist.” “I think of it as exponential gold,” he said. He concluded that the spot BTC ETF will ultimately be the driver of further investment in the asset.

“In my view, the focus on the SEC’s deliberations around pending product applications could theoretically attract a new wave of investors or advisors who haven’t previously had Bitcoin on their menu.”

