Will Bitcoin enter the $40,000 range soon?

Bitcoin has broken into the $39,000 price range.

King Coin’s funding rate climbed up to 0.01% at press time.

Bitcoin [BTC]It has been on the verge of surpassing this threshold in the last 48 hours, hovering around the $40,000 price range at press time.

Bitcoin approaches $40,000

Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin has experienced fluctuations between increases and decreases in its value. Despite this, it consistently maintained its position within the $37,000 price range.

Recent discussions have revolved around the anticipation of Bitcoin moving towards the $40,000 mark. A closer examination of the daily time-frame reveals that over the past three days, BTC has moved close to this range.

By the close of trading on December 1, Bitcoin saw a 2.6% increase in value, closing at around $37,200. Subsequently, it increased by 2.0% on December 2 and ended trading at over $39,000.

At press time, there was a slight decline of less than 0.5%, its highest point since May 2022.

AMBCrypto’s analysis of the above chart also revealed that Bitcoin’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is indicating a strong bullish trend. At the time of writing, the RSI line was almost crossing the oversold zone.

Furthermore, the short moving average (yellow line) continued to provide support around the $35,000 price area.

More Bitcoin addresses yet to be activated

AMBCrypto’s investigation of the active addresses metric on Sentiment revealed that despite the recent increase in price, the number of active addresses has remained the same.

The number of active addresses on December 2 was approximately 5.3 million. Also, the day before that, there were about 3.5 million active addresses. At the time of this analysis, the metric number of active addresses was 5.2 million.

This shows that the surge in Bitcoin price has not yet translated into an increase in active addresses trading BTC.

This observation was further supported by the volume metric, which showed no significant increase. At press time, volume stood at around $15.8 billion, maintaining the regular trend.

A breakthrough above the $40,000 price range could trigger more reactions in both active addresses and trading volumes.

Derivatives traders place more bets on BTC

The rise in Bitcoin price sparked notable reactions from derivatives traders. Checking the funding rate on Coinglass revealed consistent positivity along with price growth.

At the close of trading on December 2, the funding rate was around 0.008%. However, at the time of writing, the funding rate had increased to approximately 0.01%. Thus, more traders were betting on the rising prices of Bitcoin.

Source: eng.ambcrypto.com