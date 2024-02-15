Will Bitcoin bulls be able to cross the $55K barrier this week?

Bitcoin price extended its rise above the $52,000 resistance. BTC is consolidating gains and could aim for further gains towards the $55,000 resistance.

Bitcoin price remains in the bullish zone above the $51,000 and $51,200 levels.

The price is trading above $51,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average.

There are two bullish trend lines forming with support at $51,450 and $49,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair may continue its upward move if it clears the $52,500 resistance zone.

Bitcoin price rally extended

Bitcoin price started rising steadily above the $50,000 resistance zone. BTC gained strength above the $50,500 and $51,200 levels. It even climbed above the $52,000 resistance zone.

A new multi-week high was formed near $52,493 and the price is now consolidating gains. It remained above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from low $48,240 to high $52,493. There are also two bullish trend lines forming with support at $51,450 and $49,200 on the hourly charts of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin is now trading above $51,200 and the 100-hour simple moving average. Immediate resistance is near the $52,500 level. The next major resistance could be $53,200, above which the price can extend its rally.

Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

The next stop for the bulls could probably be $54,400. A clear move above the $54,400 resistance could send the price towards the $55,000 resistance. The next resistance could be near the $56,500 level.

Downside correction in BTC?

If Bitcoin fails to rise above the $52,500 resistance zone, it could start another downside correction in the near term. Immediate support on the downside is near the $51,500 level and the first trend line.

The first major support is $50,500 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the recent wave from the low of $48,240 to the high of $52,493. If there is a close below $50,500, the price may gain further bearish momentum. In the mentioned case, the price may move towards the support at $49,200 and the second trend line.

Technical Indicators:

Hourly MACD – MACD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Key support levels – $51,500, followed by $50,500.

Key resistance levels – $52,500, $53,200, and $54,400.

Disclaimer: The article is provided for educational purposes only. This does not represent NewsBTC’s opinion regarding buying, selling or holding any investment and investing inherently involves risk. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.

source: www.newsbtc.com