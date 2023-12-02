Will Bitcoin (BTC) see a rise in December? Three Key Factors to Consider

TL;DR

Bitcoin’s 2023 boom : Bitcoin is up more than 130% this year, with upcoming factors including the December 13 FOMC meeting and the December 12 US inflation rate announcement potentially influencing further price movements.

: Bitcoin is up more than 130% this year, with upcoming factors including the December 13 FOMC meeting and the December 12 US inflation rate announcement potentially influencing further price movements. interest rate effect : The Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates, which may remain stable or decrease, is expected to impact the value of Bitcoin. Low interest rates may encourage investment in BTC.

: The Federal Reserve’s upcoming decision on interest rates, which may remain stable or decrease, is expected to impact the value of Bitcoin. Low interest rates may encourage investment in BTC. Spot BTC ETF Prospects: The potential approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States, especially by firms like BlackRock with a strong ETF approval track record, could significantly increase the price of Bitcoin.

Is BTC getting ready for the final sprint?

It is safe to say that 2023 has been an extremely successful year for Bitcoin so far. Its price has increased by more than 130% since January 1. However, questions remain whether it can continue its uptrend in December.

Several pending developments could impact BTC’s performance, with three factors being important.

The first is the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on December 13, where the US central bank will review its anti-inflation policy. Most experts expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates unchanged. However, there is still a possibility that the institute may decide to reduce the percentage.

Recall that previous Fed announcements on this matter have affected the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The asset dropped below $30K this summer when the entity raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

On the other hand, low interest rates may encourage borrowing and investment. It may also lead people to focus their attention on more volatile, riskier assets, including BTC. A person who thinks that cutting rates will send property “to the moon” arthur hess – Co-founder of BitMEX.

What about inflation?

The Fed’s decision on whether to cut interest rates will likely be based on inflation in the United States. The latter has reduced its galloping temperature over the past several months, but it is important to keep an eye on it.

Market participants should mark December 12 on their calendars as that’s when the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will report how the inflation rate changed over the past month.

Spot BTC ETF could be a big catalyst

Last but not least, it is worth mentioning the efforts of giant financial institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity and Invesco, which applied to launch spot Bitcoin ETFs in the United States.

The world’s largest asset manager has an excellent record of seeing 575 out of 576 ETF applications approved by the SEC over the past few years. As such, it’s no wonder why its jump onto the crypto bandwagon was met with enthusiasm by BTC bulls.

Many experts and even AI-powered language models have suggested that a potential “yes” coming from the US securities regulator could bring a huge boost to the asset’s valuation.

Some have also assumed that potential approval could occur before the end of 2023. Those wondering how much higher the cryptocurrency could rise in the next months can take a look at our video below:

