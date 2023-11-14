TL;DR

rise of bitcoin : Bitcoin is up more than 120% this year, currently trading around $36,700. Analyst KALEO estimates that it could rise to $40,000 by the end of the year, with a temporary dip to $34K.

: Bitcoin is up more than 120% this year, currently trading around $36,700. Analyst KALEO estimates that it could rise to $40,000 by the end of the year, with a temporary dip to $34K. XRP growth : Bullish on

: Bullish on Legal impact on XRP: Ripple’s positive legal outcome in its battle with the SEC has had a significant impact on the market performance of XRP.

‘Just keep stacking up’

Bitcoin (BTC) has had a remarkable year so far (compared to the second half of 2022), experiencing a price increase of over 120% since January 1. Currently, it trades at around $36,700 (according to data from CoinGecko), with some analysts predicting another rally before the end of the year.

One such example is X (Twitter) user KALEO. He believes that BTC has a chance to rise to $40,000 by the end of December. However, the analyst warned that the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization could fall to $34K before heading north. He also advised investors to increase their investment in BTC.

#bitcoin , $BTC It wouldn’t be surprising to see a wick into the lower portion of this range around $34K before resuming the move higher. Just keep piling on. pic.twitter.com/0Z9RdeHmGp – Kaleo (@CryptoKaleo) 13 November 2023

Those who are curious to know how high Bitcoin could rise according to some key figures can take a look at our dedicated video below:

XRP also rises

Apart from BTC, the popular cryptocurrency analyst has also predicted that the price of XRP may rise in the future. He based the prediction on the assumption that US magistrates will reject the SEC’s desire to appeal the decision, which marked Ripple’s first court victory in the lengthy lawsuit:

“Considering the SEC’s track record in cases against crypto this year, I’m buying blood and betting.”

Recall that Judge Torres rejected the SEC’s motion in early October. The court decision led to a rise in the valuation of XRP, which crossed the $0.50 mark. The bullish trend continued in the following weeks and currently, Ripple’s native token is valued at around $0.66.

source: cryptopotato.com