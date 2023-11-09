Will Beyond Meat have to tap the financial markets in 2024 to stay afloat?

Troubled plant-based meat company Beyond Meat’s net revenue fell again in the third quarter of 2023, down 8.7% year-over-year and 26% from the previous quarter, while management reported full-year earnings for the second time this year. Lowered the forecast.

While Beyond Meat achieved positive free cash flow in the third quarter, it is not expected to maintain this in the fourth quarter, with analysts at TD Cowen predicting that the company will need to “tap the financial markets into 2024 to maintain operations.” “Will need to do.”

According to CEO Ethan Brown: “We expected a modest return to growth in the third quarter of 2023, which did not occur. Although we are encouraged by areas of growth, particularly in the European Union where we saw double-digit gains in net revenues on a year-over-year basis, we are disappointed with our overall results as we continue to see region-specific and broader consumer Experiencing a continuous deterioration in the situation. Headwinds.”

As reported last week, the plan is as follows:

Cut non-production employees by 19% in the fourth quarter (65 employees, or 8% of the global workforce)

Review pricing, exit some product lines to support gross margin expansion

Manage inventory to reduce working capital, further optimize manufacturing footprint

Focus on channels/geographies showing revenue growth; Review/reorganize China operations

Counter ‘misinformation’ about plant-based meat in the US market

“While we appreciate the sense of urgency to reduce costs and restructure, we believe declining demand for Beyond’s plant-based meat products, its negative free cash flow, and its high leverage business model. “presents an existential risk.” TD Cowen, November 2

Beyond Meat by the numbers Q3, 2023:

Net Revenue: Down 8.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $75.3 million, and down 26% from Q2 Gross profit: Still in negative territory at -9.6%. Total loss: $70.5 million US Retail Revenue: 33.9% YoY decline to $30.5 million US food service revenue: 21.6% YoY decline to $12.5 million International Retail: 38.8% increase year-on-year to $14.2 million International Food Service: 78.7% YoY increase to $18.1 million Outlook for the full year 2023: $330-340 million, about 20% less than 2022 (in Q2, it estimated $360-380 million; in Q1 it estimated $375-415 million) Balance sheet: As of September 30, 2023, Beyond Meat had a cash and cash equivalents balance of $233 million and total outstanding debt of $1.1 billion. Read more here.



,[In the US] We’re going to price our products in a way that gives us margins that can sustain our business. Ethan Brown, CEO, Beyond Meat

Ethan Brown: American retail has a problem

Speaking on an earnings call with analysts Wednesday afternoon, Brown said international sales were up in foodservice and retail, and while sales in U.S. foodservice were down, it was on a hiatus with a limited-time offering in the third quarter of 2022. which distorted the data.

“If you break that out, American food service has also grown significantly. So it really comes down to American retail [where sales plummeted 33.9% YoY to $30.5 million], This is the main issue.”

He added: “If you look at… for example, what’s happening with the MacPlant platform in the EU, it’s getting good traction, to the point that if you look at Austria, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, the UK , Look at Malta, Portugal, and Slovenia, Switzerland, all these markets are operating and performing well for us. “In the EU…from both a climate and health perspective, products are viewed correctly and given credit for their positive impacts.”

However, he claimed that in the US the category is facing a “concerted campaign” from vested interests in animal agriculture, labeling plant-based meat as “fake, processed and full of chemicals”.

“In our view, the health perception of the category is the most immediate and important variable to restore growth. Before we can more effectively use pricing as a tool to bring new users and mainstream consumers to our category, we must vigorously and forcefully combat the widespread misinformation spreading about our category .

Pricing: ‘It had no impact’

He acknowledged that as far as pricing is concerned, discounting has not led to the expected increase in volumes in the US.

“The headwinds that this category is facing, whether it’s misinformation or misunderstanding about the value proposition or whether it’s just incredible pressure on the retail consumer to make a tradeoff between high-cost protein and a very established be the pattern… in that environment, it [reducing price] Just had no impact. And so, we’re going to price our products in a way that gives us a margin that can sustain our business.

When asked whether Beyond Meat was “considering exiting completely” or just reducing operations in China, where CFO Lubi Kutua referenced “discontinuing distribution at a certain large chain customer ,” Brown said: “On China, I think it’s just looking at what is our strategy for the next two, three years and how big or small should we go?”

Source: agfundernews.com