Will AT&T Increase Its Dividend in 2024? , The Motley Fool

A big reason for investors to buy shares of the telecom giant AT&T (T 0.74%) It has a dividend and long-term stability. At around 7%, the dividend yield is incredibly attractive, as it is much higher than four times S&P 500 Average 1.6%. And with the company projecting strong free cash flow this year, AT&T could return to increasing its payout, perhaps as early as next year.

Should investors expect a payout increase in 2024, or does the telecom giant still face too many hurdles to grow its dividend?

AT&T’s business is doing better than expected

A big concern regarding AT&T this year has been whether the company can pay its dividend. Its free cash flow has been volatile, and with a dividend yield of over 7% earlier this year, it looked like the payout might be too good to be true.

But the company’s latest earnings numbers helped dispel many of those fears. For the current year, AT&T estimates its free cash flow will be about $16 billion. However, in October, when the company posted its third-quarter figures, it also upgraded its guidance for free cash flow, now estimating it to be about $16.5 billion.

In the first nine months of the year, the company’s revenue rose 1% to $90.4 billion. But with fewer operations, the company’s operating income rose 10% to $18.2 billion. CEO John Stankey says the company has become more efficient, and has also benefited from profitable customer relationships.

Could the dividend be higher?

Given AT&T’s better-than-expected results, it’s fair to ask whether a dividend increase could be in order. Now that the company is focusing on telecom (and not worrying about streaming since the WarnerMedia spinoff last year), the company may be in a better position to grow its dividend. Although AT&T reduced its dividend after the spinoff, it was a dividend growth stock in the past.

AT&T currently pays out more than $8 billion in cash dividends throughout the year. Based on estimated free cash flow of $16.5 billion, that means it’s using 48% of its free cash for dividends.

While there’s some nice breathing room there, investors should remember that AT&T’s initial target after the spinoff, based on free cash, was a payout ratio of about 40%. Even if the company executes on its improved guidance, it will still be well above its target payout ratio.

When you also consider the potential costs from cleaning up lead-coated cables, I believe management will not have an incentive to increase the dividend payout just yet, especially since the yield is still around 6.9. % is quite high. ,

Should you buy AT&T stock?

AT&T stock has struggled in the past, falling 26% in three years. But there is reason to be optimistic for the future, as AT&T is investing in its 5G network and expects to have 200 million people on its mid-band spectrum by the end of the year, up from 190 million last quarter.

Now that the company is no longer in the streaming business and is focusing on its core operations, AT&T may also attract investors. It may take some time, but this is a stock that should rise given its improving fundamentals.

For long-term investors, even if the dividend doesn’t get hiked next year, now may be the best time to invest in the telecom stock while it’s incredibly undervalued. AT&T’s stock trades at just 6 times its estimated future profits, and it may prove to be a worthless bargain in the future.

David Jagielski has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a position in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com