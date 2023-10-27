Revolving Door Project, A Possibility Partners, checks the executive branch and presidential power. Follow them at therevolvingdoorproject.org.

Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the prosecution of Digital Currency Group (DCG), its CEO Barry Silbert, and DCG’s bankrupt subsidiary Genesis Global Trading for defrauding investors of more than $1 billion. Although the case lacks the murky details of the FTX collapse late last year, DCG’s alleged fraud also implicates one of DC’s centrist stalwarts: economist and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. And like former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Associate in DC Summers has managed to avoid media scrutiny in order to legitimize DCG.

While Summers became the media face of advocating for a tighter Fed rate hike and destructive Unemployment Since leaving the federal government he has spent his time earning money from several advisory positions and seats on corporate boards of directors, in addition to teaching at Harvard. In 2016, he began advising the DCG while holding a position called Alternate Senior Advisor And advisory board member for more than six years, until he resigned from the company in January this year after the SEC and DOJ announced DCG investigation. later, summer bush His personal website contains no mention of his time. But that does not in the least absolve him of grossly irresponsible behavior.

It is unclear when Summers actually left DCG. In January this year, a spokesperson for Summers announced his departure. Claimed That he had actually left months ago, but did not provide any specific timeline or explanation for listing the position on his website until the end of 2022. In any case, many Blame in New York sawdust This happened when he was in DCG. But until now, there has been little media interest in Summers’s involvement with the company, or more importantly, his role in making the company appear legitimate.

The seal of approval by respected academics and public officials is often an important part of the fraud. Elizabeth Holmes had Theranos Recognition He was trusted by people like Henry Kissinger and future Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and by Sam Bankman-Fried stanford law professor parents And effective altruism Giants to legitimize FTX and build relationships with power brokers like Washington Bill Clinton , The DCG fraud may not be as exciting as Theranos or FTX, but as a venture based on a new unregulated securities market ( As is all crypto ), it also relied on Summers as an established figure in economics and government to help provide legitimacy to investors and policy makers.

The crypto hype cycle, which just a year ago, was “capable of generating such a dazzling media spectacle” FTX Arena ” And “ crypto bowl “Retail investors did not persist for fear of being left out. To effectively carry on the election had to involve established, influential and, more importantly, ostensibly neutral-elite figures like Summers.

DCG’s fraud lawsuit is not the only legal problem it has faced in recent weeks, as the firm refused to comply with an SEC subpoena. ordered To do so by a federal judge. summons Allegedly It relates to the SEC’s investigation of DCG’s now-defunct subsidiary Genesis over collusion with now-bankrupt Three Arrows Capital to take advantage of the price of digital assets. Given the potential financial crimes committed by DCG and its subsidiaries, Summers cannot be considered completely immune from misconduct.

Obviously, he should not be held guilty, but the media has a duty to ask tough questions about Summers, his history of promoting cryptocurrencies, and his role at DCG. Summers may have been unaware that the company he spent years with was fraudulent, but DCG’s ongoing legal problems should call his judgment into question. Even if he had no knowledge of any criminal activity, the fact that he indirectly facilitated it should cast doubt on his credibility as an economic commentator. If he had no idea what the business was doing then what was he doing by accepting that position? Was he being paid only for his prestige and influence without any regard to the entity signing the cheque?

If he won’t answer these questions, perhaps it’s time for the media to make someone else the most omnipresent economic pundit in the United States.

Besides, it’s not like Summers joined the only fraudulent company in an otherwise troubled industry. The DCG lawsuit is the latest pebble on the mountain of evidence that fraud within crypto is a feature, not a bug. As we write, the Sam Bankman-Fried trial is about to enter its 14th day of proceedings, and what has been revealed so far is harrowing. Major developments include:

First look at FTX codebase showed that the firm had protocols in place that both offered Alameda Research unlimited credit and presented fraudulent insurance fund numbers to its clients.

showed that the firm had protocols in place that both offered Alameda Research unlimited credit and presented fraudulent insurance fund numbers to its clients. Caroline Ellison accepted Alameda is considering resigning from her position as CEO over concerns over the company’s use of FTX client funds (read: SBF).

Alameda is considering resigning from her position as CEO over concerns over the company’s use of FTX client funds (read: SBF). FTX and Alameda officials spent $150 million Bribing Chinese officials to seize some of Alameda’s properties.

Bribing Chinese officials to seize some of Alameda’s properties. FTX co-founder Nishad Singh testified Consulting SBF father Joe Bankman on the structuring of the $477 million loan given to Singh from FTX.

Consulting SBF father Joe Bankman on the structuring of the $477 million loan given to Singh from FTX. testimony Notre Dame professor Peter Easton found that SBF’s purchase of a $16.4 million Bahamian mansion for his parents was financed entirely with investor funds. Similarly, Easton also identified an instance where at least $493 million of the $551 million FTX invested in crypto mining firm Genesis Digital Assets (unrelated to DCG’s subsidiary Genesis Global Trading) came from client funds.

Apart from DCG and FTX, other crypto giants are facing impending legal battles. Three Arrows Capital was co-founded by Su Zhu Arrested in Singapore in late September; A few days later, the criminal fraud trial of former Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky was scheduled for officially set For September 17, 2024; and both seconds And CFTC Announced a lawsuit against Voyager CEO Stephen Ehrlich two weeks ago.

We also know that Summers understands the basic moral principle here. In a recent debate with Angus Deaton, he accused His ideological rival, Joseph Stiglitz, said of conflicts of interest, “I think there is a problem as shown by the example of Joe Stiglitz that I gave earlier, of economists who are hired to take a position. is kept.”

The position named here was Stiglitz’s job analyzing financial regulation for housing giant Fannie Mae (where he held the position opposite the one held by Summers). Now, at first glance, the criticism is absurd. Not only was Stieglitz undoubtedly Correct about the dangers of financial regulation, but it is hard to see any problem with a government-sponsored enterprise paying an economist for clearly defined professional advice.

But even if we accept Summers’ criticism for the sake of argument, surely it is much worse for an economist to be paid on an ongoing basis to be associated with an industry whose only practical use case appears to be financing crime and Hamas ,

Now, Summers has attempted to deflect this criticism by arguing that his policy is “to be hired to present my general views but I will never be hired to advocate on behalf of anyone. ” You see, it was just a coincidence that he was paid a truckload of money by crypto companies while promoting cryptocurrencies Above And Above , (Incidentally, this second example came after the Bankman-Fried infamy April 2022 Interview On the Odd Lots Podcast in which he explicitly described the crypto practice of “yield farming” as similar to a Ponzi scheme.)

But Summers’ defense is not convincing. Not only does their alleged contract with themselves lack any means of enforcement, but it conflicts with their own brand of neoclassical economics. By the standards of their academic careers, individuals are best prepared as self-interested profit-maximizers. Has Summers become a Buddhist without telling anyone? Or has their study of economics taken them to a higher level where the principles of economics no longer apply? Given that he holds positions on the boards and as an advisor to several companies in addition to his work at Harvard, he certainly loves money. their 2011 financial disclosure Showed that in 2010 alone he made $7.7 million, but apparently it was not enough.

Summers cannot honestly believe that he and he alone are capable of maintaining unbiased economic insight while receiving payment from an outside party, but it does provide a convenient misdirection away from his accountability for the enterprises he promotes. He has helped along with DCG.

From here, reporters interviewing Summers have a choice. Will they continue to emphasize his role in legitimizing DCG, or will they confront him? They should ask probing questions about their involvement with the DCG and their complex understanding of conflicts of interest. Accepting Summers’ claim that he is not influenced by corporate ties is a disservice to readers and MPs Who take his economic analysis as gospel.

