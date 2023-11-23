Will AI improve healthcare? Consumers think so, new survey shows

A prosthetic hand is seen pointing a finger at a mobile phone screen displaying an Apple app , [+] Stores chat with the GPT app in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on October 29, 2023. (Photo by Jaap Arians/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to change everything from baseball to college admissions. And this week, AI filled the news cycle with corporate intrigue when OpenAI fired, and then apparently rehired, its co-founder and CEO.

But what will AI do for health care and how do consumers feel about it? This is the subject of two recent reports. The short answer is that despite reservations, consumers see the upside. Many people have high hopes for AI to improve health care.

Nearly half (53%) of consumers surveyed believe that generative AI can improve access to health care, according to new survey results from the Deloitte Center for Health Solutions. Another 46% said they think it could make healthcare more affordable. These figures were even higher among respondents – 69% and 63%, respectively, who reported already using AI.

The Deloitte survey was conducted in late 2023 with a nationally representative sample of more than 2,000 US adults. The majority of respondents (84%) had heard of Generative AI and 48% reported that they were already using it. Health and wellness was the third most common reason respondents reported using AI, after fun and work tasks. Specifically, 19% of respondents who use AI for health and wellness said they use it to learn about specific health conditions. Almost as many said they use it to research treatment options (16%) or understand medical or health insurance terms (15%).

Respondents without health insurance were more likely to report using generative AI for health care purposes than insured respondents – 47% compared to 38%. Uninsured respondents were more likely to use generic AI for mental health support (17% vs. 10%), to find a healthcare provider (13% vs. 9%), and to ask a doctor about medications. To get recommendations about (10% vs 10%). 7%).

These discrepancies may indicate that AI is filling the gaps that uninsured people face in accessing health care and health information. They also point out how important it is that generative AI provides reliable results, which most consumers who use it believe it does. The Deloitte survey showed that 69% of respondents using AI for healthcare purposes find the information they get very or extremely reliable and only 5% say the results are not reliable at all or not very reliable. (The rest are neutral).

That belief may not always be well founded, according to Bill Fera, MD, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, who contributed to the report.

“Consumers should be wary of excessive reliance [generative] AI tools at this time and should always validate the findings with a physician,” Fera said. “Many models have been shown to propagate bias, so customers should always be aware of potential bias until we resolve the models and eliminate the bias.”

Despite limitations, consumers who have used health or healthcare-related AI are optimistic about its potential; 71% said they agree that generic AI could revolutionize the way healthcare is delivered, while 50% of respondents have not used AI for health reasons.

“I believe some consumers’ optimism comes from their desire for more personalized health care experiences,” Fera said. “They see generic AI as increasing personal access to the health care system with automated personalized follow-up, tailored motivational inspiration, and appropriate efforts to tailor immediate needs to the appropriate level of care, whether that’s an immediate virtual visit versus an in-person office.” become infected or require immediate care.”

Fera suggested that generative AI could be particularly well-suited for administrative simplification tasks between health plans, providers, and consumers, such as billing transparency to clarify consumer financial responsibilities.

,[That’s] What consumers want as they take more control over their health care,” he said.

The survey revealed that consumers are comfortable with AI helping them learn when new treatments are available (71%), reviewing and interpreting lab (66%) and imaging results (62%), and finding the best treatment for their condition. Helps in determining medications. (58%), determining the urgency of their need for treatment (54%), and diagnosing their condition (51%).

This convenience with AI depends on one key factor: transparency. 83 percent of respondents said it is very or extremely important that their healthcare providers disclose when they are using generative AI for treatment or diagnostic assistance.

The findings are in line with a previous survey conducted by clinical data company Carta Healthcare. In that survey conducted with more than 1,000 US consumers this fall, 80% said that knowing whether their healthcare provider is using AI is important to improving their comfort with it.

Overall, three out of four respondents in the Carta Healthcare survey said they do not trust AI in healthcare settings, but the level of trust varies widely by generation. Sixty-one percent of Millennials said they trust the use of AI in health care; On the other hand, 62% of Baby Boomers and 54% of Gen X respondents do not.

One in four respondents said they believe AI will provide better information than their provider and 60% said they think AI can ease the burden created by health care labor shortages .

On the less positive end, a majority (63%) were worried that AI would put their health care data at risk and the same proportion were worried that AI would cause them to get less time with their provider.

Carta Healthcare survey reveals some misconceptions about AI. Nearly three-quarters (71%) said they didn’t know whether their provider used AI tools and 43% admitted their understanding of AI was limited. However, they are willing to learn more, with 47% reporting that they would be more likely to trust it if they understood it better. Two-thirds (65%) also said explanations from their healthcare provider would make them more comfortable with their provider’s use of AI.

,We are entering an exciting phase of rapid growth in artificial intelligence,” said Fera. “If we move forward with appropriate transparency and trustworthy frameworks that support and elevate critical thinking for the humans living in the middle of complex, sensitive tasks and decision-making, that future will be extremely bright.”