Will AI-generated influencers dominate the future of social media?

The stunningly beautiful, pink-haired Aitana is the creation of The Clueless advertising agency based in Spain.

Its team was fed up of working on projects and campaigns that ultimately failed due to lack of collaboration, conflict of interest or soured relationships between brand representatives and human influencers.

Combining their branding, marketing and digital design experience, the team decided to create an AI model that would be problem-free and devoid of human ego, while appealing to the myriad cultural and aesthetic tastes of today’s society.

And thus, Aitana was ‘born’.

Now she raises 10,000 euros every month for The Clueless Agency.

While Aitana’s career has just begun, the debate over the use of artificially generated influencers in marketing campaigns continues.

One of the major arguments against their use relates to ‘authenticity’. Given that most AI-generated influencers are designed to be the most idealized versions of the most attractive humans on Earth, people naturally worry about whether they will contribute to promoting unrealistic beauty standards. .

Although it is easy to see how looking at the ‘person’ whose features have been selected for optimal beauty can damage our view of ourselves, this is a moot point altogether. Especially when most of the images we see on social media platforms and advertising campaigns of ‘real people’ are extensively retouched or edited in some way.

This is well known to society, with a growing number of studies linking regular use of Instagram to negative self-esteem.

But if we are concerned about ultra-perfect AI models pushing unrealistic lifestyles and standards of beauty, perhaps it is important to address the cultural and societal attitudes that place such a great value on a person’s appearance in the first place. .

When it comes to the personalities of AI-generated influencers, their interests and overall likeability are tailored to appeal to the masses.

Unlike real people, their ‘actions’ online will be carefully calculated and considered by many people before posting. This reduces the chances of scams, loss of followers, as well as loss of brand deals.

As a result, brands may see increased interest in using AI Instagram models for campaigns. Its economic potential has led many people to attempt to create their own ‘AI Influencer’ to make money online – if they can master the image-generating software.

The way the world is going, it’s very possible that AI influencers could go mainstream, but one has to wonder if their overall value and appeal would decline if they became popular.

